Ireland v England: Cian Prendergast named at number eight as Andy Farrell names strong side

Andy Farrell has restored the vast majority of the starting XV from the St Patrick’s Day Grand Slam coronation against England at the Aviva Stadium for next Saturday’s penultimate World Cup warm-up game against the same opponents and at the same venue (kick-off 5.30pm).

All told, Farrell has recalled 11 of the starting line-up from that memorable day last March, the most notable exception being at number eight, where Cian Prendergast is handed the number eight jersey for the first time with Caelan Doris held in reserve off the bench.

More familiar with the blindside role for Connacht, this full Irish debut after two caps off the bench affords the 23-year-old Prendergast an opportunity to showcase his versatility.

Ross Byrne starts at outhalf in the absence of the suspended Johnny Sexton, while Tadgh Beirne and Garry Ringrose – who were both sidelined for the Six Nations finale – are restored. Beirne suffered a leg injury in the second round win over France which ruled him out for the remainder of the Championship, while Ringrose suffered concussion in the penultimate win over Scotland.

In choosing a completely changed starting XV from the win over Italy a fortnight ago, Farrell is giving seasonal bows to 11 of this side, as well as Jeremy Loughman, a recent addition to the squad, Finlay Bealham and Conor Murray on the bench.

Keith Earls is also named among the replacements, placing the Munster winger in line for his 100th cap on a day when Farrell has clearly targeted a winning send-off to the World Cup in this Irish side’s last game on home soil before the tournament.

Ireland team to play England: Hugo Keenan (Leinster); Mack Hansen (Connacht), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Bundee Aki (Connacht), James Lowe (Leinster); Ross Byrne (Leinster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster); Andrew Porter (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), James Ryan (Leinster), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Cian Prendergast (Connacht). Replacements: Rob Herring (Ulster), Jeremy Loughman (Munster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Joe McCarthy (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster), Conor Murray (Munster), Jack Crowley (Munster), Keith Earls (Munster).