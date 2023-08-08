Jean Kleyn makes South Africa’s World Cup squad as key trio miss out

Former Ireland lock Jean Kleyn is on course to play his old team-mates in the pool stage of the Rugby World Cup as he has been named in South Africa’s 33-man squad.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber features a strong mix of experience and some of the best up-and-coming young players in the country, while there was disappointment for three of the starting XV from the 32-12 victory over England in Yokohama four years ago who were ruled out by injury and illness.

Outhalf Handre Pollard (calf), Lukhanyo Am (knee) and Lood de Jager (chest problem) have been placed on standby with six other players. The Springbok coaches were hopeful that they may return to full training before the start of the tournament and be available for call-up in the event of injury.

RG Snyman (Munster) and Steven Kitshoff (Ulster) join Kleyn as Irish-based players making the Springbok squad, which comprises 19 forwards and 14 backline players.

“This was one of the hardest selections we have ever had to make,” said Nienaber.

“Any of the 42-man training squad would do a great job but injuries have played a part in the final selection and time unfortunately ran out for some real champions.

“However, we said from the outset that we wanted to name the best 33 players for the World Cup, and after giving 38 players a run in the last four Tests we are pleased with the make-up of the group and we know we have proper depth in each position.

“We’ve picked a squad with a bunch of the players who can also cover alternative positions, which we’ll need in a very tough World Cup.

Siya Kolisi will captain the Boks in France.

South Africa will launch their Rugby World Cup title defence on Sunday, September 10th, against Scotland in Marseille. They will play Ireland in Paris on Saturday, September 23rd.

Springbok Rugby World Cup squad:

Backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Canan Moodie, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel, Manie Libbok, Damian Willemse, Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams.

Forwards: Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi, Malcolm Marx, Eben Etzebeth, Jean Kleyn, Marvin Orie, RG Snyman, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese, Deon Fourie, Franco Mostert.