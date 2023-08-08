Injury concern for Jack Conan as he stays in Dublin to rehab foot injury ahead of World Cup

Whereas Craig Casey and Jimmy O’Brien have overcome the shoulder and back issues which forced them off in last Saturday’s 33-17 win over Italy and are with the rest of the squad at their training base in the Algarve this week, Jack Conan has remained in Dublin to continue rehabbing his foot injury.

The Irish number ‘8′ departed in the 36th minute against the Italians and did not travel with the remainder of the extended 42-man squad on Monday.

“The only person who hasn’t travelled with us from the squad is Jack Conan,” confirmed defence coach Simon Easterby in a zoom call with the media from Portugal today. “He has stayed behind to rehab and we hope to get more information on his injury next week.”

Ireland have no matches this weekend before hosting England at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday week (kick-off 5.30pm), before the 33-man World Cup squad is finalised after the final warm-up game against Samoa in Bayonne, and Easterby was non-committal as to whether Conan might be fit for that game.

“We’ll find out next week. We’re still waiting on an assessment and we decided it was probably best for him to stay back in Dublin and rehab, and then we’ll get a better indication on how he is when we arrive back into camp next week.”

The Irish squad will have a training session with the Portuguese side, incorporating some limited contact work mostly around set-piece, on Wednesday, with Easterby commenting: “I guess it wouldn’t be the first time it’s happened time and it won’t be the last time it happens. Often teams collaborate with other teams and get the opportunity to do some set-piece against each other and run backline against backline.

“It certainly isn’t a full-blown game, it’s a conditioned training session which has been a collaboration between the Portuguese coaches and ourselves around trying to create a training session which is slightly different from the norm.

“When you know each other so well and you get the opportunity to train against each other for four or five weeks, you often cancel each other out in terms of what you’re trying to do in attack and defence. So, this is one of those opportunities we have to connect up with the Portuguese to train against them and to challenge ourselves in a way that you wouldn’t do in a normal training week.”

Johnny Sexton in training. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Johnny Sexton, currently serving a three-game suspension, will take part in the session with the Portuguese team after recovering from a groin injury.

“He’ll be playing a part in the training session for sure, as will every other player that’s here actually,” said Easterby. “Every other player is available to train that’s travelled.”

Reflecting on last Saturday’s performance by Ireland, Easterby said:

“It was our first chance to try and put into practice some of the things we have been working on so far, across the first five weeks we have been together.

“Some of those things came out really well and were strong parts of our game, and there were other parts where there are things to work on.

“In terms of evaluating the performance, it was a strong Italian side and we feel like we have put a good marker down. There is plenty to improve on but it was a good start for us and it is just a start. We’ve got the opportunity now in the next couple of weeks to build a performance for England and then Samoa.”

The Irish defence coach felt that several individual displays stood out.

“The obvious one was in the back row, Caelan Doris, who has been standout for a while now, in terms of his ability on both sides of the ball. He’s a fantastic athlete, he has the ability to play across the back row which is a tough thing to do, and he stood out in terms of leading from the front, his ability to lead and a young man that has a huge amount of leadership qualities that other players will want to follow.

“There’s other individuals that went well, there’s others who will feel they’d like another crack and over the next few weeks that will hopefully pan out for players, not just in the games to come but in the training sessions here in Portugal and going into the England game.”