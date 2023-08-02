Irish rugby team to have names on the back of their jerseys for the first time

The Irish players will all have their name and number on the back of their jersey against Italy. Photograph: IRFU

The Irish rugby team will have players’ names on the back of their jerseys for the first time in Saturday’s World Cup warm-up match against Italy.

Andy Farrell’s team will be wearing their new Canterbury home match kit with the players’ names over their numbers in a break from tradition, as the world no1 side step up their preparations for next month’s tournament kick-off in Paris.

Ireland begin their Nations Series campaign against the Italians at the Aviva Stadium with kick-off at 8pm, before hosting England on August 19th and then taking on Samoa in Bayonne on Saturday, August 26th.

The following Monday Farrell will unveil his final World Cup squad of 33, he’s currently operating with a training group of 41 with all but the suspended Johnny Sexton currently fit and available.

IRFU head of commercial, Jessica Long said she hopes the new addition to the Irish jersey “will help further engage new audiences by increasing player recognition.”