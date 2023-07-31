Ireland report clean bill of health for opening World Cup warm-up against Italy

Ireland are back in camp ahead of their opening World Cup warm-up against Italy at the Aviva Stadium next Saturday night. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The Ireland squad have reassembled in advance of their first Rugby World Cup warm-up match against Italy at the Aviva Stadium next Saturday (kick-off 8pm), with the IRFU reporting a clean bill of health among the 41 players.

Hence, the only player ruled out of consideration is captain Johnny Sexton, who will miss all of Ireland’s three warm-up matches as a result of his three-game suspension for his behaviour towards the match officials at the Champions Cup final between Leinster and La Rochelle.

Ireland will face England in the second warm-up game at the Aviva Stadium (Saturday, August 19th at 5.30pm) before the final game against Samoa in Bayonne a week later on August 26th to complete their World Cup preparations. The final squad of 33 players will be confirmed on Monday, August 28th.

Ticket sales for Saturday’s game have passed the 40,000 mark.

READ MORE

Ireland’s World Cup training squad

Loosehead props: Cian Healy, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter

Tighthead props: Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Furlong, Tom O’Toole

Hookers: Rob Herring, Ronan Kelleher, Dan Sheehan, Tom Stewart

Secondrows: Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson, Joe McCarthy, James Ryan, Kieran Treadwell, Ryan Baird

Backrows: Jack Conan, Gavin Coombes, Caelan Doris, Peter O’Mahony, Cian Prendergast, Josh van der Flier

Scrumhalves: Caolin Blade, Craig Casey, Jamison Gibson-Park, Conor Murray

Outhalves: Ross Byrne, Jack Crowley, Jonathan Sexton, Ciarán Frawley

Centres: Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart McCloskey, Jamie Osborne, Garry Ringrose

Outside backs: Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, Calvin Nash, Jimmy O’Brien, Jacob Stockdale.