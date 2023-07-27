IRFU announce Scott Bemand as new Ireland Women’s head coach on three-year contract

The IRFU announced Scott Bemand as the new head coach of Ireland women’s, joining the union on a three-year contract.

Bemand will take up his role next month ahead of Ireland’s WXV3 campaign in Dubai in October. Bemand will be joined by the existing coaching panel for the coming campaign.

Bemand played professional rugby at Harlequins, Leicester Tigers and Bath before moving into coaching roles. In May 2015, he took up a position as lead coach of England women’s XVs side.

Bemand has been part of a number of successful England coaching set-ups: he was involved in England’s runner-up finishes in the 2017 and 2022 Rugby World Cups. Further to that, during his time as lead coach, England won six Six Nations titles - including five Grand Slams - and achieved the world number one position in the World Rugby rankings.

Commenting on his appointment, Bemand said: “I am proud to join the IRFU at this exciting time for the game in Ireland. It is clear speaking to the IRFU across the course of the interview process how ambitious they are to grow the women’s game and I believe that there is a promising talent pool of players who will help create a new chapter for the game here.

“I look forward to working with the players and coaches and shaping a new path.”