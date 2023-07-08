Ireland must once again find inner strength if they are to reach Under-20 World Cup final

SUNDAY

Ireland U-20 v South Africa U-20, Athlone Stadium (3.30, Irish time, live on Virgin Media 2)

Ireland head coach Richie Murphy spoke about a week like no other, how rugby provided a catharsis in managing the grief that initially enveloped the group following the tragic deaths of Andrew O’Donnell, Max Wall and Greig Oliver.

The South African rugby union sent in a grief counsellor, who played an integral role in the coping process. Murphy explained: “Yeah, she came in that night, she met with some of the leadership group and on the back of that we came up with some solutions to the way forward.

“She also met with a number of the Munster boys and was available to anyone else who wanted to meet her. She gave me some strategies and some advice in relation to trying to prepare the team for the following day. We’re obviously checking in on guys on a regular basis but I suppose they’ve probably found comfort in the regular week.”

The Irish coach has reverted to his strongest-available line-up for the semi-final, and one which bears a close resemblance to that which beat Australia 30-10 in the second pool game. The only change to the starting line-up from that day is Diarmuid Mangan replacing the suspended James McNabney at blindside flanker.

Ruadhán Quinn, who missed the win over Fiji with a head injury, has passed the protocols and regained his place at blindside flanker. George Hadden will cover loosehead prop, Dan Barron the backrow, while Oscar Cawley, fresh from his excellent display the last day, Matty Lynch and Sam Berman are the backline replacements.

South African coach Bafana Nhleko has named an unchanged starting team and replacements from the side that beat Argentina in their final pool match. He explained: “We wanted some consistency and continuity, and we are hoping that the good second-half effort against Argentina will spill over into the match against Ireland.

“We know Ireland is an extremely consistent side – both in performance, selection and their style of play – and we did not want to tinker too much ourselves as we have found some of the same in the last match.”

Argentina had the South African scrum in trouble in the first half of their clash and it is a facet of the game that the Irish pack will look to target. Paddy McCarthy produced a brilliant performance having switched across from tighthead for the game against the Aussies, while Ronan Foxe was excellent too that day.

Ireland’s lineout maul is excellent and hugely influential as an attacking launch pad for many of their tries but, conversely, it has also misfired periodically in all the matches, a state of affairs that won’t have gone unnoticed in the South African camp. Gus McCarthy, a superb presence as captain and player, will have spent time with lineout caller and another key player, Conor O’Tighearnaigh, in recalibrating.

Number eight Brian Gleeson’s seven tries in eight matches underlines his importance in a backrow unit alongside Mangan and Quinn that is a lovely blend of power and athleticism. Fintan Gunne has been a sharp presence at scrumhalf and, along with Sam Prendergast, will need to manage the game intelligently. The three-quarter line must be sharp and accurate in their passing and connected in defence.

There is a requirement to upgrade all facets of the kicking game and be disciplined at the breakdown. Murphy said: “The kicking game is going to be massive. South Africa don’t tend to play that much at their end [of the pitch]. We will be trying to get some pressure through on to their kickers.

“Obviously what we do with the ball when we receive it at our end is going to be important. We have always been a team that has tried to play to space; we won’t change, but sometimes the space is in the backfield. Your kicking game is very important in relation to that.

“We are fully aware of a semi-final of a World Cup, what cup rugby looks like, and I think that we have a team that can adapt to that pretty well.”

Just before he left Murphy offered a final sentiment. “We’ll be focusing on our roles, on our jobs; we talked about getting ourselves into this position last October so now that we’re here we must be true to ourselves and play the game that we know we can play.

“So [it’s] really concentrating on being the best version of our team because that’s what is most important. I know that’s what Jack [Oliver] at home and Greig would have wanted.”

Ireland: H McErlean (Terenure); A Osborne (Naas), H Gavin (Galwegians), J Devine (Corinthians), J Nicholson (UCD); S Prendergast (Lansdowne), F Gunne (Terenure); P McCarthy (Dublin University), G McCarthy (UCD, capt), R Foxe (Old Belvedere); C Irvine (QUB), C O’Tighearnaigh (UCD); D Mangan (UCD), R Quinn (Old Crescent), B Gleeson (Garryowen). Replacements: D Sheahan (UCC), G Hadden (Clontarf), F Barrett (Corinthians), E O’Connell (UL Bohemian); D Barron (Dublin University), Ó Cawley (Naas), M Lynch (Dublin University), S Berman (Dublin University).

South Africa: H Kunene; J Julius, K Letebele, E Hooker, M Annies; J Smith, I Khan; C Lavagna, J Else, D Heunis; C Le Roux, JF van Heerden; P de Villiers (capt), G van Reenan, C Beets. Replacements: SJ Kotze, P Ganyane, Z Porthen, J Poitgieter, A Ndabambi, A Moos, D Markus, R Izaks.

Referee: A Woodthorpe (England)