Former Ireland and Leinster rugby coach Roly Meates dies after long illness

The death has taken place of former Ireland and Leinster rugby coach Roly Meates after a long illness. Considered a ‘scrum guru’ he held a number of highly influential positions over a long and distinguished career in rugby coaching and administration.

A dentist by profession, Dubliner Meates played as a prop for Dublin University, with whom he won colours for three years, Wanderers and Leinster.

He went on to make his name as a coach perhaps ahead of his time, firstly at Trinity through a remarkable 30-year spell – 1966 to 1996 – and then for two different five-year periods at Leinster’s helm.

He coached the Ireland team for two seasons in the mid-1970s. The highlight was a 13-12 comeback win over England at Twickenham in 1976, before they beat Fiji and narrowly lost to New Zealand on tour.

READ MORE

He was known for being meticulous in preparing his squads, especially regarding set-piece work, skills and fitness. Some of his training sessions with the national side included a famous mile-and-a-half race over a figure-of-eight course.

Meates was later chairman of the Ireland selection committee, overseeing the 1982 Triple Crown success, and made his mark during the professional era, helping to hone some of Leinster’s leading frontrow talent as their scrum coach for seven seasons.

His breadth of scrummaging knowledge and sheer love of coaching led to him putting on scrum clinics around his native province, assisted by former Ireland internationals Philip Orr and Des Fitzgerald, and he also enjoyed taking schools teams for training sessions.

Meates’s coaching spells also saw him take charge of the President’s XV, Wolfhounds, Combined Provinces and Irish Universities teams down through the years.

Also highly spoken of as an administrator, he served as president of the Leinster Branch in the 1968/69 season, while at the same time coaching the province’s first ever under-19 team.

In the early 1990s, he spent time as president of the Irish Universities Rugby Union and chairman of the IRFU amateur status and medical committees. He was also a trustee of the IRFU Charitable Trust.

In addition, he had the honour of being president of his two clubs, DUFC (1992/93) and Wanderers (2001/02), and made history as the first honorary member of Dublin University Football Club.

A Leinster Rugby special merit award winner on his retirement in 2007, he received the Tom Rooney award from the Rugby Writers of Ireland the following year for his exceptional contribution to Irish rugby, which saw him become one of the foremost scrum coaches in world rugby.

In a statement on their website the IRFU said: “The committee and staff of the IRFU were saddened to hear of the death of former Ireland coach Roly Meates and send condolences to his family and friends at this sad time.” His funeral will take place at Sandford Parish Church in Ranelagh next Tuesday (July 11th) at 11.30am.