Richie Murphy praise character of his Ireland players as they book semi-final slot at Under-20 World Championship

The Ireland team huddle after the victory over Fiji in the World Rugby Under 20 Championships at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch. Photograph: Darren Stewart/Inpho/SteveHaagSports

World U20 Championships: Ireland 47 Fiji 27

A remarkable victory in the context of tragic deaths in Greece and Cape Town that have extracted a huge emotional toll on a group of young players that collectively stood up, defied adversity to negotiate a pathway to the Under-20 World Championship Cup semi-finals where they will face either South Africa or Argentina next Sunday.

It was a phenomenal achievement if not performance which was fitful in quality but that matters not one iota because through the fug of mistakes Richie Murphy’s charges found enough moments of rugby coherence to eke out a win. That took character, especially when Fiji closed the gap on the scoreboard to four points nine minutes after the interval.

Ireland blinked on occasion, but they didn’t buckle. Murphy summoned the frontliners in the second half to provide the maturity, the guidance, the quality and ultimately the wherewithal to engineer a positive outcome.

There were 10 changes to the run-on team from the win over Australia so there was always going to be a trade-off between fresh legs and cohesion in patterns, unit skills and defensive alignment but none shirked the challenge or hid.

Young players like Joe Hopes, Evan O’Connell, Danny Sheahan and the peerless number eight Brian Gleeson – who brought his try tally to seven in eight matches for the 20s – and all of whom will be eligible again next year, produced some telling moments in a hard-working effort from the pack. Dan Barron too on debut.

Scrumhalf Oscar Cawley had a great game but Ireland were indebted to the outstanding John Devine and Henry McErlean, and to the cavalry, Sam Prendergast, Paddy McCarthy, Charlie Irvine and Gus McCarthy, the latter with two crucial tries, when the result required green tinged definition.

Ireland's Diarmaid Mangan makes a break during the game against Fiji. Photograph: Darren Stewart/Inpho/SteveHaagSports

A delighted Murphy said: “I am extremely proud of the group. Last night [Monday] we weren’t quite sure what was going to happen and whether we were going to play the game or not. I thought the guys came together really well and fronted up in what was the most incredible circumstance that I have ever experienced in 20 years of coaching.

“I am really proud of the boys, the heart, determination and resilience of the group shone through. We are in a semi-final, so we have a lot to look forward to.”

Jack Oliver’s absence from the matchday 23 was understandable following the tragic death of his father Greig in a paragliding collision the previous day, but he accompanied his team-mates to the game.

Fiji captain Moti Murray presented his Irish counterpart Diarmuid Mangan with a jersey, a lovely gesture cemented with a handshake ahead of the traditional Cibi challenge.

Ireland’s tries arrived in staccato bursts, Hopes and McErlean prominent in the build-up to the first where Gleeson powered through the final tackle to touch down. Matty Lynch kicked the conversion to push Ireland into a 7-0 lead and soon after they had a second, this time from hooker Sheahan, once again a lineout, the launch platform.

Ireland's Andrew Osborne gets away from the tackle of Fiji's Epeli Waqaicece to score a try. Photograph: Darren Stewart/Inpho/SteveHaagSports

Ireland’s periodic sloppiness encouraged Fiji to find their rhythm and twice in the half through prop Moses McGoon and classy outhalf Isaiah Ravula they capitalised with tries. Murphy’s side managed to keep Fiji at arm’s length in that first half with further tries from George Hadden and the bonus point that accompanied Gleeson’s second and his team’s fourth.

A 26-7 interval lead quickly evaporated as Fijian captain Murray and centre Patersio Finau crossed for tries, the second of which came on foot of a wonderfully inventive 70-metre counterattacking surge.

Murphy turned to the bench, regular captain Gus McCarthy responded with his first try but the constituent parts of Ireland’s game continued to jar, backing in control and clarity of thought all of which made for madcap, harum-scarum rugby, that is until the 66th minute when they served a reminder of the quality that lies within the team.

Prendergast slipped an inside pass on the gainline to Andrew Osborne and the wing raced over from 40 metres. The conversion made it 40-22 and with three minutes remaining Gus McCarthy – Ireland had finally got a lineout won and set correctly – broke off the back of a lineout maul to grab his second try, which Prendergast converted.

Ireland did concede a fourth try in injury time to wing Manieta Navonovono. England’s 22-22 with Australia confirmed Ireland as pool winners, a marvellous achievement all things considered.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 6 mins: Gleeson try, Lynch con, 7-0; 10: Sheahan try, 12-0; 15: McGoon try, Ravula con, 12-7; 20: Hadden try, Lynch con, 19-7; 33: Gleeson try, Lynch con, 26-7; 38: Ravula try, 26-12. Half-time: 26-12. 41: Murray try, 26-17; 49: Finau try, 26-22; 55: G McCarthy try, Prendergast con, 33-22; 66: Osborne try, Prendergast con, 40-22; 76: G McCarthy try, Prendergast con, 47-22; 80 (+1): Navonovono try, 47-27.

IRELAND: H McErlean (Terenure); J Nicholson (UCD), S Berman (Dublin University), J Devine (Corinthians), A Osborne (Naas); M Lynch (Dublin University), Ó Cawley (Naas); G Hadden (Clontarf), D Sheahan (UCC), F Barrett (Corinthians); Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemian), J Hopes (QUB); D Mangan (UCD, capt), Dan Barron (Dublin University), B Gleeson (Garryowen).

Replacements: S Prendergast (Lansdowne) for McErlean (49 mins); R Foxe (Old Belvedere) for Barrett, P McCarthy (Dublin University) for Hadden, G McCarthy (UCD) for Sheahan, C Irvine (QUB) for Gleeson (all 52); H Gavin (Galwegians) for Devine (58); M Clein (Garryowen) for Barron (68).

FIJI: P Waqalala; S Masiwini, W Nalaga, P Finau, M Navonovono; I Ravula P Baselala; M McGoon, J Nainoca, B Legge; M Vocevoce, N May; T Nakalevu, M Murray (capt), J Saumaisue.

Replacements: S Nalasi for Nakalevu (35 mins); F Ralogaivau for Finau (60); J Kina for Nainoca (65); L Vuluma for May (66); M Toga for McGoon, S Tokitani for Legge (both 70 mins); Z Kama for Baselala, N Saukuru for Waqalala (both 73).

Yellow card: S Masiwini (75 mins).

Referee: Morne Ferreira (South Africa).