Ireland demonstrate character in adversity to earn Under-20 World Championship semi-final place

The Ireland team huddle after the victory over Fiji in the World Rugby Under 20 Championships at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch. Photograph: Darren Stewart/Inpho/SteveHaagSports

World U20 Championships: Ireland 47 Fiji 27

This Ireland victory was a remarkable effort in the context of tragic deaths in Greece and Cape Town that have extracted a huge emotional toll on a group of young players, one that collectively stood up in adversity and showed great character to eke out a win. In doing so they topped Pool A after England could only manage a 22-22 draw with Australia and therefore earned a Cup semi-final place.

Ireland’s performance was fitful in quality but it matters not a jot, because through the fug of mistakes they managed to cobble together seven tries to keep the Fijians at arm’s length. It was a close-run thing at times as the Fijians closed the deficit to four points nine minutes after the interval, but Richie Murphy’s charges found enough moments of rugby coherence to guarantee a win.

There were 10 changes from the win over Australia and young players like Joe Hopes, Evan O’Connell, Danny Sheahan, all of whom will be eligible again next year, produced some telling moments in a hard-working effort from the pack. Scrumhalf Oscar Cawley had a great game but Ireland were indebted to the outstanding John Devine and Henry McErlean, Brian Gleeson and Gus McCarthy, the latter pair with two tries apiece for game-defining moments.

In the circumstances Jack Oliver’s absence from the matchday 23 was understandable following the tragic death of his father Greig in a paragliding collision the previous day. Prop Paddy McCarthy deputised among the replacements.

Fiji captain Moti Murray presented his Irish counterpart Diarmuid Mangan with a jersey, a lovely gesture cemented with a handshake ahead of the traditional Cibi challenge.

Ireland's Diarmaid Mangan makes a break during the game against Fiji. Photograph: Darren Stewart/Inpho/SteveHaagSports

Ireland had an early opportunity but blocking in a lineout maul gave Fiji an escape route from their line with a penalty. The Fijians were caught offside at a ruck, and again Murphy’s side turned down a kickable penalty to go to the corner.

The lineout didn’t go to plan but with Hopes and McErlean prominent in the build-up, Gleeson powered through the final tackle to touch down for a try. Matty Lynch kicked the conversion to push Ireland into a 7-0 lead after six minutes and soon after they had a second, this time from hooker Sheahan, once again a lineout the launch platform.

Ireland were sloppy from the restart and paid the ultimate price as Fiji forced a succession of close-range penalties before prop Moses McGoon forced his way over for a try converted by Isaiah Ravula, a reminder for Murphy’s side to retain their focus and accuracy. The Irish response was excellent, a third try, this time from loosehead prop George Hadden, converted by Lynch.

Ireland’s work retained a hint of carelessness at times, their restart reception lacked accuracy, while crooked throws and misplaced passes cost the team opportunities. But throughout those ropy moments, individuals like the outstanding centre John Devine stepped up to make some big plays in defence and on 33 minutes in attack with a brilliant line, the precursor for Gleeson’s second and Ireland’s bonus-point try.

Lynch added the conversion to push Ireland out to 26-7 but once again they handed over possession to Fiji and were punished when Ravula profited from the softening up process inflicted by his pack close to the Irish line.

Ireland's Andrew Osborne gets away from the tackle of Fiji's Epeli Waqaicece to score a try. Photograph: Darren Stewart/Inpho/SteveHaagSports

Another Irish error, Lynch unsuccessfully going for an intercept, culminated in a try for Fijian captain Murray one minute after the interval, the match now a fully fledged contest once again at 26-17. Ireland’s misfiring lineout was a handicap, a turnover giving Fiji possession again, and they produced a brilliant 70-metre try, facilitated by a fortuitous bounce, for Patersio Finau.

Murphy summoned several frontliners from the bench, one of which was regular captain Gus McCarthy whose try on 55 minutes, converted by Sam Prendergast, nudged Ireland out to a 33-22 lead. The lineout, though, remained a disaster area and repeated turnovers gave Fiji every encouragement.

Ireland’s passing deteriorated alarmingly, there was no game management, no control, no clarity of thought, all of which made for madcap, harum-scarum rugby until the 66th minute when they served up a reminder of the quality that lies within the team; Prendergast slipped an inside pass on the gainline to Andrew Osborne and the wing raced through and made the 40 metres to the posts untouched.

The conversion made it 40-22 and with three minutes remaining Gus McCarthy – Ireland had finally got a lineout won and set correctly – broke off the back of a lineout maul to grab his second try, which Prendergast converted.

Ireland did concede a fourth try in injury-time to wing Manieta Navonovono, which gave England the chance to top the pool on points difference of they could grab that fourth try against the Aussies but it proved beyond them and for a few moments in Cape Town Irish eyes would have been smiling broadly, the accomplishments of this Irish squad a marvel in the context of all they have endured. They can now look forward to a Cup semi-final next Sunday.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 6 mins: Gleeson try, Lynch con, 7-0; 10: Sheahan try, 12-0; 15: McGoon try, Ravula con, 12-7; 20: Hadden try, Lynch con, 19-7; 33: Gleeson try, Lynch con, 26-7; 38: Ravula try, 26-12. Half-time: 26-12. 41: Murray try, 26-17; 49: Finau try, 26-22; 55: G McCarthy try, Prendergast con, 33-22; 66: Osborne try, Prendergast con, 40-22; 76: G McCarthy try, Prendergast con, 47-22; 80 (+1): Navonovono try, 47-27.

IRELAND: H McErlean (Terenure); J Nicholson (UCD), S Berman (Dublin University), J Devine (Corinthians), A Osborne (Naas); M Lynch (Dublin University), Ó Cawley (Naas); G Hadden (Clontarf), D Sheahan (UCC), F Barrett (Corinthians); Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemian), J Hopes (QUB); D Mangan (UCD, capt), Dan Barron (Dublin University), B Gleeson (Garryowen).

Replacements: S Prendergast (Lansdowne) for McErlean (49 mins); R Foxe (Old Belvedere) for Barrett, P McCarthy (Dublin University) for Hadden, G McCarthy (UCD) for Sheahan, C Irvine (QUB) for Gleeson (all 52); H Gavin (Galwegians) for Devine (58); M Clein (Garryowen) for Barron (68).

FIJI: P Waqalala; S Masiwini, W Nalaga, P Finau, M Navonovono; I Ravula P Baselala; M McGoon, J Nainoca, B Legge; M Vocevoce, N May; T Nakalevu, M Murray (capt), J Saumaisue.

Replacements: S Nalasi for Nakalevu (35 mins); F Ralogaivau for Finau (60); J Kina for Nainoca (65); L Vuluma for May (66); M Toga for McGoon, S Tokitani for Legge (both 70 mins); Z Kama for Baselala, N Saukuru for Waqalala (both 73).

Yellow card: S Masiwini (75 mins).

Referee: Morne Ferreira (South Africa).