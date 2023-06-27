Ireland Sevens beat Portugal to make European Games final

Ireland have beaten Portugal 24-0 in the semi-final of the Rugby Sevens in the European Games.

They will now face Great Britain in the final.

Only the winners of the event, which are also Olympic qualifiers, are assured of a place in the Paris Games next summer. Should they lose, Ireland will get another chance to target qualification through the World Repechage.

Irish women’s team have already qualified, but never before have Ireland qualified both a men’s and women’s rugby team for the same Olympic Games.

After a relatively slow start, Billy Dardis put the first score on the board, with a try four minutes into the half which he duly converted. Dardis scored his second try in the closing minutes of the half bringing the score at the break to 14-0 In Ireland’s favour.

In the second half, tries from Zac Ward and Jordan Conroy, and a strong defence from the Irish team saw the boys in green move one step closer to securing their Olympic qualification with an eventual 24-0 win.

Speaking afterwards Irish player Billy Dardis said; “It was a good game; a bit hectic at the start but we stayed on it, controlled that second half and saw it out so it was good ruthless performance.”

“Now we just need to regroup after that hectic game. It’ll be a big few hours, a big night tonight with hopefully a big game. We need to just try and recover now, focus, and get on task for this big one. There’s no motivation needed for a big Olympic qualifier so it’ll just be about getting our jobs right, getting our roles right and going out there to execute it.”

The final against Great Britain takes place at 8.35pm Irish time evening. A place at the Paris Olympics is the ultimate prize for the winners.

Ireland team vs Portugal: Jack Kelly, Andrew Smith, Harry McNulty (Capt), Zac Ward, Niall Comerford, Billy Dardis, Jordan Conroy, Liam McNamara, Dylan O’Grady, Terry Kennedy, Mark Roche, Sean Cribbin, Bryan Mollen