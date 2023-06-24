Ireland U20s left to rue indiscipline and missed opportunities in draw with England

Ireland outhalf Sam Prendergast reaches out to score a try during the World Rugby Under 20 Championships at Paarl Gimnasium in South Africa. Photograph: Darren Stewart/Inpho

Ireland Under-20 34 England Under-20 34

It was a match Ireland should probably have won on clearcut try-scoring opportunities but could have lost, the principal legacy a mishmash of conflicting emotions in the wake of their opening game in the Under-20 World Championship at Paarl Gimnasium. Ireland have plenty to ponder ahead of their next pool game against Australia on Thursday.

Sifting through the remnants, Ireland may reflect on eight points left behind from the kicking tee – England outhalf Connor Slevin kicked five from five attempts including a stunning touchline conversion to tie the game – but it was the performance glitches that may smart a little more.

Richie Murphy’s side vacillated between brilliant and slipshod, often in the same phase of play, but ultimately paid a heavy tariff failing to manage and control the game, not putting the ball in the right areas of the pitch when leading by 10 points with 15 minutes remaining. The circumstances demanded a shift in rugby philosophy on a cloying, heavy surface.

Outside centre Hugh Cooney had an excellent game but his late red card for a reckless head-on-head collision is a significant setback; he is arguably the most difficult player to replace in the backline.

It would be churlish to simply alight on the shortcomings, there were times when Ireland played some wonderful rugby, showed tremendous physical bravery and eye-catching skill sets. Gus McCarthy was a superb leader in a pack that was unflinching in the collisions, Ruadhán Quinn magnificent during his hour on the pitch.

Ireland’s starting pack and those that joined them were heavily involved in the preamble to all six tries. Fintan Gunne and Sam Prendergast produced some lovely moments but there was a lack of control, patience and accuracy at times. The contributions of the remainder of the backline mirrored the overall performance, very good in spots, patchy at other times.

Ireland’s lack of game time individually and collectively since March was manifest in some of the decision-making and ensuing mistakes that undermined their traditional sense of adventure. One of the many qualities of this team is that they retain the courage to adhere to their playing principles and that brought its own reward.

Three tries from Prendergast, George Hadden and James McNabney should have allowed Murphy’s side a little breathing space on the scoreboard but a hat-trick of missed conversions, none particularly difficult even allowing for the soft underfoot conditions, were to prove costly.

Prendergast’s placekicking woes were in marked contrast to his general game, which was excellent, topped off by several high-profile moments in the opening 40 minutes. The work of the Irish pack, inspired by Quinn, McCarthy and McNabney, guaranteed Ireland the field position from which all three tries came.

Two were the product of tapped penalties, the other had its origin in a lineout maul and Ireland also failed to convert a couple of gilt-edged try-scoring chances; Andrew Osborne needed to be more robust and aggressive to ride Joe Jenkins’s tackle while Diarmuid Mangan failed to support Gunne in support.

Ireland's Diarmuid Mangan in action against Ireland at the World Rugby Under 20 Championships in Paarl, South Africa. Photograph: Darren Stewart/Inpho/Steve Haag Sports

Ireland were a little careless initially, Prendergast’s kick-off didn’t go 10 metres, Evan O’Connell was penalised for not rolling away at a ruck, and then Hadden was pinged for offside from another breakdown, the collective legacy of which was a penalty kicked by Slevin.

The Irish riposte started with a lineout, the maul gave them traction and from there they launched a series of muscular carries that were repulsed until Prendergast brought a little subterfuge, dummying a pass before powering between two English backrows and using his six-foot, four-inch frame to touch down.

A tap penalty close to the English line yielded a try for Hadden but England were back on level terms when prop Asher Opoku-Fordjour bounced Mangan and Henry McErlean as he powered 20 metres to the line. Slevin’s conversion made it 10-10 after 23 minutes.

Osborne and Mangan’s missed opportunities came and went, England suffering terribly out of touch, losing five lineouts, three crooked and two overthrown. Ireland grabbed the final score of the half, once again direct in orientation with the hard-working McNabney forcing his way over from close range.

Ireland’s start to the second half was even worse that the first, a morass of errors, poor execution and indiscipline that saw them cough up 14 points, while reduced to 14 men, Mangan sinbinned for a ruck infringement on the Irish line. Referee Luc Ramos brandished the yellow card and with the England scrum marching towards the Irish line, it was stopped illegally, the upshot, a penalty try.

England doubled down soon after. Irish wing Hugh Gavin’s offload didn’t go to Gunne and England centre Joe Woodward’s superb counterattack culminated in a try for replacement Jacob Cusick, Slevin’s unerring boot pushing England out to 24-15 lead.

This young Irish team, though, is neither short of character, resolve or talent and despite being a man down, they struck back with a beautifully worked try. Gunne’s pin-perfect crosskick found Quinn, unmarked on the wing and the outstanding flanker raced over. Prendergast missed the conversion but on 60 minutes with England’s Greg Fisilau barely in the sinbin. Murphy’s side scored two tries in four minutes.

McErlean crossed for the first and then Cooney finished off another slick move, Prendergast converting both to push Ireland out to a 34-24 lead with 15 minutes remaining. It was Ireland’s to lose and they nearly did, left to rue a raft of mistakes as Slevin kicked a penalty and then a magnificent touchline conversion after Cusick had crossed in the corner for his second try, to make it 34-34.

Cooney’s red card on 75 minutes for a head-on-head contact on Cusick gave England possession and ultimately position inside the Irish 22. Murphy’s side had to ride their luck on a couple of occasions close to their own line after turning over possession on a couple of occasions. It was a case of what might have been, both sides left with regrets.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 3 mins: Slevin pen, 0-3; 11: Prendergast try, 5-3; 21: Hadden try, 10-3; 23: A Opoku-Fordjour try, Slevin con, 10-10; 40 (+1): McNabney try, 15-10. Half-time: 15-10. 49: Penalty try, 15-17. 52: Cusick try, Slevin con, 15-24; 56: Quinn try, 20-24; 60: McErlean try, Prendergast con, 27-24; 64: Cooney try, Prendergast con, 34-24; 67: Slevin pen, 34-27; 69: Cusick try, Slevin con, 34-34.

IRELAND: H McErlean (Terenure); A Osborne (Naas), H Cooney (Clontarf), J Devine (Corinthians), H Gavin (Galwegians); S Prendergast (Lansdowne), F Gunne (Terenure); G Hadden (Clontarf), G McCarthy (UCD, capt), P McCarthy (Dublin University); E O’Connell (UL Bohemian), C O’Tighearnaigh (UCD); D Mangan (UCD), R Quinn (Old Crescent), J McNabney (Ballymena).

Replacements: G Morris (Lansdowne) for Hadden) h-t); C Irvine (QUB) for O’Connell (55 mins); B Gleeson (Garryowen) for Quinn (60); J Nicholson (UCD) for Osborne (71).

Yellow card: D Mangan (48 mins).

Red card: H Cooney (75).

ENGLAND: S Harris; T Elliott, R Ma’asi-White, J Woodward, J Jenkins; C Slevin, C Bracken; A Opoku-Fordjour, F Theobald-Thomas, A Fasogbon; H Cuckson, L Chessum (capt); F Carnduff, G Fisilau, C Cunningham-South.

Replacements: N Jibulu for Theobald-Thomas (46 mins); J Cusick for Jenkins (48); N Michelow for Cuckson (60); L Johnson for Harris (66); A McArthur for Opoku-Fordjour 68, J Halliwell for Fasogbon (both 68); N Thomas for Bracken (73); T Woodman for Cunningham-South (73).

Referee: L Ramos (France)

Yellow card: G Fisilau (60 mins).