Gus McCarthy to lead Ireland in opening under-20 Championship tie against England

Gus McCarthy will reprise his role as captain when Ireland open their World Rugby Under-20 Championship campaign. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Grand Slam winner Gus McCarthy will reprise his role as captain when Ireland open their World Rugby Under-20 Championship campaign against England in South Africa on Saturday, while Munster hooker Max Clein is expected to make his debut with Richie Murphy’s side off the bench.

Murphy announced his match day squad after the travelling pack arrived in Cape Town on Tuesday, ahead of the clash at the Paarl Gymnasium.

In the Ireland backline, Murphy has selected the trio of Henry McErlean, Andrew Osborne and Hugh Gavin. Hugh Cooney and John Devine make up the midfield pairing.

Sam Prendergast and Fintan Gunne, key performers in the under-20 Six Nations success earlier this year, will wear the number ten and 9 jerseys respectively.

George Hadden and Paddy McCarthy partner McCarthy in the front row. Evan O’Connell and Conor O’Tighearnaigh are selected in the second row.

Diarmuid Mangan is named at blindside flanker, while Ruadhan Quinn and James McNabney complete the starting XV.

IRELAND: Henry McErlean (Terenure/Leinster), Andrew Osborne (Naas/Leinster), Hugh Cooney (Clontarf/Leinster); John Devine (Corinthians/Connacht), Hugh Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht); Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster), Fintan Gunne (Terenure/Leinster); George Hadden (Clontarf/Leinster), Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster), Paddy McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster); Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemians/Munster), Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD/Leinster); Diarmuid Mangan (UCD/Leinster), Ruadhan Quinn (Old Crescent/Munster), James McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster). Replacements: Max Clein (Garryowen/Munster), George Morris (Lansdowne/Leinster), Fiachna Barrett (Corinthians/Connacht), Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University/Ulster), Brian Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster), Oscar Cawley (Naas/Leinster), Matty Lynch (Dublin University/Leinster), James Nicholson (UCD/Leinster).