Lyon confirm the signing of Paddy Jackson on a one-year deal

Lyon have confirmed the signing of Paddy Jackson on a one-year deal. The 31-year-old outhalf was looking for new employment following London Irish’s suspension from the Gallagher Premiership because of financial difficulties after a mooted takeover by an American consortium fell through.

The former Ulster and Ireland international pivot agreed a deal with a club who finished third in the French Top 14. He will replace the former All Black and current Samoan outhalf Lima Sopoaga (32), who was one of three players recently released by Lyon.

Jackson has previous experience of the French league having spent a season at Perpignan (2018-2019) after his contract was revoked by Ulster and the IRFU following a high-profile trial in Belfast in which he was found not guilty of rape.

He moved from Perpignan to London Irish where he made 91 appearances for an Exiles team that saw significant progress under the stewardship of director of rugby Declan Kidney and head coach Les Kiss before the club was placed into administration.

Jackson, who played with Ulster from 2010 to 2017, including starting their Heineken Cup final defeat to Leinster at Twickenham in 2011. He won 25 caps for Ireland between 2013 and 2017 and played in the 2015 World Cup.

Lyon rugby confirmed in a statement on their website: “LOU Rugby is pleased to formalise the signing of Paddy Jackson. The 31-year-old Northern Irish opener (1.78m/89kg) will wear the colours of LOU Rugby from July 1st.”