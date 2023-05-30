Andy Farrell reveals his 42 man Ireland training squad for start of Rugby World Cup preparations

Andy Farrell's Ireland training squad will meet on June 18th as they prepare for the Rugby World Cup which begins in September. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Andy Farrell has named an Ireland training squad of 42 players to begin preparations for the Rugby World Cup later this year.

The Irish head coach will begin pre-tournament preparations with the group revealed this afternoon, on June 18th.

The squad will assemble then – which is in just three weeks’ time – with a further week’s rest built into the preseason, which will then feature games against Italy on August 5th and England on August 19th in the Aviva Stadium, before Ireland play Samoa in Bayonne on August 26th.

The 33-man squad for the World Cup be announced two days later, on Monday, August 28th, with Ireland’s first Pool A tie against Romania in Bordeaux on Saturday, September 9th.

Farrell has included four uncapped players; Ulster hooker Tom Stewart, Leinster backs Ciaran Frawley and Jamie Osborne and Munster winger Calvin Nash.

Commenting on his squad announcement, Farrell said: “it’s exciting to announce our extended training squad for the first phase of Rugby World Cup preparations, and we’re looking forward to assembling in Dublin next month to hit the ground running as a group.

“It’s pleasing to see that selection has been as tough as ever, as real quality players have initially been unfortunate to have missed out. I’m sure that camp will be competitive enough as we grow minds and bodies and look to push on with our game from last season.

“In the meantime, it’s important that we freshen up for a busy and exciting summer ahead, so we’re ready to get to work on June 18th and build towards the nations series and to France beyond that.”

Some of the big calls include, the versatile Ciarán Frawley being picked ahead of the out of favour Joey Carbery or Harry Byrne. Keith Earls who started on the bench in Munster’s URC final win is selected, as is Jacob Stockdale, with Farrell and co still believing he can recapture his 2018 form.

In all there are nine Munster players picked and 21 from Leinster.

Ireland World Cup training squad

Forwards (22)

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University), Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers), Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne), Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere), Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster), Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf), Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf), Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy), Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians), Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University), Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution), Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch), Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD), Cian Prendergast (Connacht/Corinthians), James Ryan (Leinster/UCD), Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne), Tom Stewart (Ulster/Ballynahinch), Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena), Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD).

Backs (20)

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians), Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians), Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD), Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon), Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution), Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster), Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/UCD), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster), Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers), Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD), James Lowe (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor), Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen), Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster), Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas), Jamie Osborne (Leinster/Naas), Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD), Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan).