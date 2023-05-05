IRFU confirm Greg McWilliams has left his role as head coach of Ireland women’s team

The IRFU issued a statement on Friday afternoon confirming that Irish women’s coach Greg McWilliams is no longer in position. McWilliams had been in talks with the IRFU following Ireland’s poor performance in the recent Six Nations where they won zero matches from five and finished bottom of the table.

“The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) can today confirm that Greg McWilliams has left his role as head coach of the Ireland Women’s XV by mutual consent and with immediate effect,” said the statement.

“The remainder of the current management team will remain in situ and John McKee will oversee operations until a long-term replacement is finalised.

“The IRFU would like to thank Greg for his efforts over the course of the last 18 months and wish him and his family well for the future. The IRFU will now begin the process of replacing him.”

McWilliams had been in charge of the women’s team for the past two seasons. Nobody was named as incoming coach for the side.

Ireland’s 36-10 defeat by Scotland in their final match of the Six Nations ensured they finish bottom of the table.

The team scored 25 points and conceded 192 in their five games in what was a poor campaign for McWilliams and his players.

Before taking on the Ireland job, McWilliams was head coach of Major League Rugby side Rugby United New York before arriving as Irish coach in 2021.

It was his second spell with the Ireland women’s team, having been assistant to Philip Doyle from 2009 to 2014.