Ireland show plenty of character and courage despite being outclassed by England

England's Tatyana Heard scores her team's second try during the Women's Six Nations match at Musgrave Park. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Ireland 0 England 48

Less a moral victory more a victory for morale from an Ireland perspective. Greg McWilliams’s charges recovered from a torrid first half in which they were partially responsible for handing England a 27-0 interval advantage to produce a second half display that demonstrated admirable character, courage and at times brief cameos of rugby clarity.

Ireland became the first side in this season’s Six Nations Championship to hold England to less than a half century of points and three of the visitors’ eight tries came in the last nine minutes of the game. No one in the Ireland set-up will be getting carried away, though, as England were off-colour for large swathes of this game and surprisingly error-riddled, but it would be churlish not to acknowledge the efforts of the home side.

There’s plenty of work to do, particularly in attack – for the third game in the last four against England Ireland failed to score a point – the kicking game, the lineout, the scrum in the latter part of the second half, but there is a base on which to build in terms of some aspects of the performance.

Sam Monaghan, Grace Moore, Brittany Hogan and Deirbhile Nic a Bháird carried with purpose and tackled with bristling aggression, teenager Dannah O’Brien’s post-interval kicking game improved immeasurably while Lauren Delany was outstanding in all aspects of her duties.

Ireland’s first-up tackling was strikingly brittle at times in that first half, a fault line that gifted England easy metres, regular access to the home side’s backfield and on a couple of occasions provided a precursor to tries that might charitably be described as soft. It was largesse they could ill afford.

Ireland's Nichola Fryday is tackled by Holly Aitchison, Mackenzie Carson and Marlie Packer of England at Musgrave Park. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Three turnovers at the lineout, missed touches and wayward kicking meant that Ireland invited pressure from which they were never going to escape unscathed. England scored five tries in the opening 40 minutes and didn’t have to work very hard for most of them, content to provide flashes of excellence rather than a sustained barrage.

A misplaced pass here and the odd poor choice prevented Simon Middleton’s side from adding to a tally that they accumulated a modest clip given their dominance in possession and territory. Still there was enough to admire, Sarah Beckett and the centre pairing of Tatyana Heard and Lagi Tuima dominating the collisions and providing their team with quick, front-foot ball.

Players of the match, the brilliant Sarah Beckett, Amber Reed, Ellie Kildunne, captain Marlie Packer and Helena Rowland crossed for first-half tries with Tuima adding a conversion.

Ireland brought a more focused vigour to their work after the interval on both sides of the ball, more resolute and accurate in their tackling on foot of increased line-speed and they also managed to threaten the England line for only the second time in the match. Unfortunately, a fifth lineout turnover scuppered that opportunity five metres from the visitors’ line.

However, they were forcing England to concede penalties and were soon back in the English 22 again, but another failure to win the ball out of touch put paid to the opportunity. It was a pity because Ireland’s gritty resolution in defence deserved to elicit some reward.

England's Ellie Kildunne tries to keep the ball in play ahead of Natasja Behan of Ireland at Musgrave Park. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Instead, the home supporters were left to cheer some great individual moments, a Delaney tackle, a break from Ailsa Hughes and powerful sallies by the excellent Monaghan, Nichola Fryday and Nic a Bháird.

England’s bench gave them scrum dominance in the final quarter and in winning penalties it enabled them to establish the field position to score three tries in the last nine minutes, two for number eight Alex Matthews and another from replacement Amber Reed. It gave the scoreboard a slightly harsh look on the balance of play after the interval.

Ireland will take heart from aspects of that second-half performance, not least the character and resolve shown in difficult circumstances and will look to build into the game against Scotland with a sense of optimism, if they can bring more cohesion and an edge to their work in attack.

The acclamation that the home team received at the final whistle recognition of a sterling effort perhaps tinged with a relief that the projected avalanche of points never materialised.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 1 min: Beckett try, 0-5; 16: Heard try, 0-10; 21: Kildunne try, 0-15; 26: M Packer try, 0-20; 35: Talling try, Tuima con, 0-27. Half-time: 0-27. 71: Reed try, Rowland con, 0-34; 77: Matthews try, Rowland con, 0-41; 80 (+2): Matthews try, Rowland con 0-48.

IRELAND: L Delany (Sale Sharks); A Doyle (Railway Union), A Dalton (Old Belvedere), Vicky Irwin (Sale Sharks), N Behan (Blackrock College); D O’Brien (Old Belvedere), M Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union); L Djougang (Old Belvedere), N Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury), C Haney (Blackrock College); N Fryday (Exeter Chiefs), S Monaghan (Gloucester-Hartpury); B Hogan (Old Belvedere), Grace Moore (Saracens), Deirbhile Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere).

Replacements: K Buggy (Gloucester-Hartpury) for Djougang (HIA, 28 mins); A McGann (Railway Union) for Irwin (HIA, 34-half-time); McGann for Dalton (52); Jo Brown (Worcester Warriors) for Moore (56); C Nielson (Exeter Chiefs) for Jones, A Hughes (Railway Union) for Scuffil-McCabe (both 64); H O’Connor (Blackrock) for Hogan, M Deely (Blackrock College) for Behan (both 66); S McGrath (Cooke) for Haney (78).

ENGLAND: E Kildunne (Harlequins); A Dow (Harlequins), L Tuima (Harlequins), T Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury), C MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs); H Aitchison (Saracens), N Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury); H Botterman (Saracens), C Powell (Gloucester-Hartpury), M Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury); Z Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury), S Beckett (Gloucester-Hartpury); S Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning), M Packer (Saracens, capt), A Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury).

Replacements: M Carson (Saracens) for Botterman (28 mins); M Talling (Loughborough Lightning) for M Packer (35); H Rowland Loughborough Lightning) for Tuima, A Reed (Bristol Bears) for Heard, D Burns (Bristol Bears) for Aldcott (all 52); L Davies (Bristol Bears) for Powell, S Bern (Bristol Bears) for Muir (both 60); L Packer (Harlequins) for Hunt (64).

Referee: Lauren Jenner (Italy)