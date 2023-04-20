URC: Ulster make seven changes for Edinburgh game with second-place finish up for grabs

Ulster have made seven changes for their final United Rugby Championship regular season game against Edinburgh at Ravenhill on Friday night, including a recall for Ireland winger Rob Baloucoune.

The northern province will be hoping to make it five wins in a row in the competition, with the prospect of a second-place finish in the table.

Their Scottish opposition come to Kingspan Stadium sitting 12th in the table having endured a difficult league campaign this season.

Ulster stalwart, Alan O’Connor, will once again captain Ulster from the second row, alongside Ireland international, Kieran Treadwell.

The front row sees Andy Warwick make a return to the starting line-up at loosehead prop, together with Jeff Toomaga-Allen at tighthead. Grand Slam winner, Rob Herring, is back in the Ulster shirt, as he draws closer to a record-breaking number of caps for the province.

After his try-scoring performance last weekend in a bonus-point win over Dragons RFC at Kingspan Stadium, David McCann, is once again given the nod at flanker, and is joined in the backrow by Nick Timoney, who also crossed the whitewash last Friday night. World Cup-winning Springbok, Duane Vermeulen, continues to call the number 8 jersey his own.

The familiar pairing at scrumhalf and outhalf sees leading points scorer in the URC, John Cooney, join forces with Billy Burns.

A young home-grown centre partnership sees Stewart Moore come into the starting line-up, and join up with James Hume in the midfield.

The backline will see Jacob Stockdale earn his 99th cap for his home province, as he lines out together with winger Rob Baloucoune and fullback, Mike Lowry.

Ulster: Mike Lowry; Rob Baloucoune, James Hume, Stewart Moore, Jacob Stockdale; Billy Burns, John Cooney; Andy Warwick, Rob Herring, Jeff Toomaga-Allen; Alan O’Connor (capt), Kieran Treadwell; David McCann, Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: Tom Stewart, Callum Reid, Gareth Milasinovich, Sam Carter, Harry Sheridan, Nathan Doak, Luke Marshall, and Craig Gilroy.