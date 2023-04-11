Keith Earls included in Munster squad for South Africa URC fixtures

A 31-man Munster travelling squad departed for South Africa on Monday in advance of the two final URC rounds of the regular season against the Stormers in Cape Town next Saturday, and a repeat visit to Durban to face their Champions Cup conquerors the Sharks a week later.

In addition to being knocked out by the Sharks last Saturday week, the 50-35 defeat came at a physical cost as well, with Niall Scannell, Roman Salanoa, John Hodnett, and Paddy Patterson all ruled out of these forthcoming games and not available to travel.

Compared to the 28-man squad selected for that Champions Cup trip, Simon Zebo was also omitted from the travelling party.

Keith Earls, Jeremy Loughman, and Academy players Mark Donnelly, Edwin Edogbo and Jack Oliver have been included in the travelling group after overcoming respective injuries, as have hooker Danny Sheahan, Jack O’Sullivan and Rory Scannell.

Sheahan was involved for the Ireland Under-19s in France last Saturday and recently enjoyed Six Nations Grand Slam success with the Ireland Under-20s. The national talent squad player just turned 19 and is playing his club rugby with UCC this season.

Players and management arrive in Cape Town this afternoon (Tuesday) with preparations continuing for Saturday’s Round 17 game against the Stormers (5.15pm Irish time/6.15pm local). Munster stand fifth in the URC table on 48 points, but with Connacht (44), the Bulls (43) and the Sharks (41) all within striking distance, and also knowing that as things stand a top seven place finish is required to ensure Champions Cup qualification for next season.

Munster Travelling Squad

Forwards: Dave Kilcoyne, Josh Wycherley, Jeremy Loughman, Mark Donnelly, Diarmuid Barron, Scott Buckley, Danny Sheahan, Stephen Archer, Keynan Knox; Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Fineen Wycherley, Edwin Edogbo, Gavin Coombes, Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Sullivan, Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony.

Backs: Craig Casey, Conor Murray, Jack Oliver, Joey Carbery, Jack Crowley, Ben Healy, Malakai Fekitoa, Antoine Frisch, Shane Daly, Keith Earls, Calvin Nash, Rory Scannell, Mike Haley.