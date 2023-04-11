James Ryan signs two-year extension to IRFU contract

James Ryan has signed a two-year IRFU contract extension up to the end of the 2024/25 season, ensuring that he remains a key player for both Leinster and Ireland for another two seasons.

It is a particularly timely boost for province and country given Ryan is having the best season of his career, even usurping his performance levels in his breakthrough campaign of 2017-18 when helping Ireland to a Grand Slam and Leinster to a Heineken Champions Cup.

Akin to that campaign, Ryan has played 20 games for Ireland (in which he played every minute of the autumn wins over South Africa and Australia as well as all five games in the Grand Slam campaign) and Leinster this season, and has been on the winning team every time.

Under Paul O’Connell’s influence, Ryan has matured into a brilliant all-round lock, and has carried his exceptional form in the Six Nations into Leinster’s end-of-season pursuit of trophies on two fronts.

In addition to his ever-improving line-out skills and voracious work-rate, the 26-year-old has been carrying harder through contact, and was rightly named on the Six Nations Team of the Championship.

His five line-out steals were comfortably the most (Ryan made 66 of 68 tackles) and brought his ball-carrying to another level, scoring tries in the wins over Wales and Italy.

Ryan won his 51st cap in the latter round three game against Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in what was his seventh occasion captaining the senior national team, and he has also assumed the captaincy at Leinster after Johnny Sexton’s groin injury ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

At Leinster, Ryan has won a Heineken European Champions Cup (2018) and four PRO/URC titles (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021), making 71 appearances for his province.

IRFU Performance Director, David Nucifora commented, “James has established himself as a world class lock and is developing as a strong leader within the national squad and with his province. He has achieved a lot already in his career but at just 26 years of age he continues to develop his game and will be a force for Ireland and Leinster for years to come.”