James Ryan and Josh van der Flier pen new IRFU contracts

The new contracts will keep Josh van der Flier (black headband) and James Ryan (centre) involved with Ireland and Leinster until 2025. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

James Ryan has signed a two-year IRFU contract extension up to the end of the 2024/25 season, while Josh van der Flier has signed his first IRFU central contract to extend his existing contract with Leinster until the culmination of the 2024/25 season, thus ensuring that the pair remain key cogs for both province and contract into the future.

It is a particularly timely boost for Leinster and Ireland given the two players are at the peak of their powers.

Ryan is having the best season of his career, even usurping his performance levels in his breakthrough campaign of 2017-18 when helping Ireland to a Grand Slam and Leinster to a Heineken Champions Cup.

Akin to that campaign, Ryan has played 20 games for Ireland (in which he played every minute of the autumn wins over South Africa and Australia as well as all five games in the Grand Slam campaign) and Leinster this season, and has been on the winning team every time.

READ MORE

Under Paul O’Connell’s influence, Ryan has matured into a brilliant all-round lock, and has carried his exceptional form in the Six Nations into Leinster’s end-of-season pursuit of trophies on two fronts.

In addition to his ever-improving lineout skills and voracious work-rate, the 26-year-old has been carrying harder through contact, and was rightly named on the Six Nations Team of the Championship.

His five lineout steals were comfortably the most (Ryan made 66 of 68 tackles) and brought his ball-carrying to another level, scoring tries in the wins over Wales and Italy.

[ Gerry Thornley: Despite new format, cream has risen to the top again in Champions Cup ]

[ Ryan Baird ruled out of Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final against Toulouse ]

[ Leinster relieved as Garry Ringrose gets back to his magnificent best ]

Ryan won his 51st cap in the latter round three game against Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in what was his seventh occasion captaining the senior national team, and he has also assumed the captaincy at Leinster after Johnny Sexton’s groin injury ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

At Leinster, Ryan has won a Heineken European Champions Cup (2018) and four PRO/URC titles (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021), making 71 appearances for his province.

Ryan commented: “The ambition of Leinster and Ireland to improve each day and win trophies is one of the reasons why it is so enjoyable to be part of these squads. There is also a great camaraderie and competitive edge in both squads. I have also been fortunate to captain my country over the past couple of seasons which has been an incredibly proud moment for me and my family.”

IRFU Performance Director, David Nucifora said: “James has established himself as a world class lock and is developing as a strong leader within the national squad and with his province. He has achieved a lot already in his career but at just 26 years of age he continues to develop his game and will be a force for Ireland and Leinster for years to come.”

Ryan and van der Flier track down Antoine Dupont during the 2023 Six Nations. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Like Ryan, van der Flier also played every minute of Ireland’s ASeries win over the All-Blacks and victories over South Africa and Australia as well as the Grand Slam, winning his 50th cap in the concluding game against England.

The reigning World Player of the Year maintained his inordinately high standards in the Six Nations, when his 67 tackles were only bettered by two players, continued to explode on to the ball and punch above his weight.

But for his outstanding performance in the Stadio Olimpico, Ireland might well have been in big trouble.

And, of course, he was also pressed into service as an emergency lineout thrower for 40 minutes against Scotland, after being quietly practising his throwing behind the scenes in case of such a scenario.

He has made 125 appearances for his province, scoring 25 tries, and has won a Heineken Champions Cup (2018) and four PRO14/URC titles (2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021). He was also named EPCR European Player of the Year in 2022.

Nucifora commented: “Josh’s journey to the top of the international game has not been straightforward but his dedication, work ethic and professionalism have driven him to deliver a consistency of performance that has elevated him to World Player of the Year and a key contributor to the nation team’s success in recent seasons.”

Van der Flier said: “It is a privilege to be a part of two incredible rugby environments. I am very grateful to the coaches at both Leinster and Ireland who have helped me to develop my game over the years. I appreciate that I get to go to work each day with some of my best friends, doing something that I love and I am thankful for the incredible support of my wife and family who have been with me for every step of this journey so far.”