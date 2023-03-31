Leinster and Ulster roll out the big guns for Champions Cup showdown

Leinster's Caelan Doris will miss the game against Ulster, along with Garry Ringrose, Ronan Kelleher and Johnny Sexton. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

James Ryan will captain a side featuring 14 of the 18 Leinster players who featured for Ireland in their Grand Slam campaign, when the play Ulster in the Round of 16 of the Heineken Champions Cup on Saturday evening in a sold-out Aviva Stadium (kick-off 5:30pm – live on RTÉ 2, BT Sport 4 and RTÉ Radio).

In addition to Garry Ringrose and Ronan Kelleher, who were sidelined for the final game against England a fortnight ago, and Johnny Sexton, Caelan Doris has also been ruled out of this last-16 tie after suffering a head knock in that Grand Slam coronation.

Hugo Keenan, who also suffered a head injury against England, has completed his return to play protocols and will start at full-back, with Jordan Larmour and James Lowe named on the wings.

Jimmy O’Brien and Robbie Henshaw form the centre partnership for the first time, while Ross Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park complete the back line.

Tadhg Furlong makes his first European appearance of the season. He is joined in the front row by Andrew Porter and Dan Sheehan.

Ryan is partnered in the second row by Ross Molony. This season’s leading Heineken Champions Cup try scorer Josh van der Flier is in the back-row alongside Ryan Baird and Jack Conan.

On the bench, hooker John McKee is in line to make his European debut.

The trio of Ulster players who finished the English game as replacements are all named in their pack, namely Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole and Kieran Treadwell.

The latter’s second-row partner Alan O’Connor captains the side. Ulster Academy product Dave McCann starts at blindside flanker alongside Nick Timoney and Springbok Duane Vermeulen. Scottish loose-head Rory Sutherland also returns to the side.

Behind the pack, the in-form Nathan Doak keeps the 9 jersey with Billy Burns returning alongside at outhalf.

Another Ireland international returns in the form of Stuart McCloskey, who started the first three games of the Grand Slam campaign, alongside James Hume.

The back three remains unchanged from last week’s win over the Bulls, Ulster’s third in a row, namely Jacob Stockdale, Michael Lowry and Rob Baloucoune.

Dan McFarland can call upon an experienced bench with last week’s hat-trick hero Tom Stewart, Eric O’Sullivan, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Harry Sheridan, and Marcus Rea covering the forwards. John Cooney, Stewart Moore and Ben Moxham provide the backline options for the province.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Jordan Larmour, Jimmy O’Brien, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Ross Molony, James Ryan (capt), Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan. Replacements: John McKee, Cian Healy, Michael Ala’alatoa, Jason Jenkins, Scott Penny, Luke McGrath, Harry Byrne, Ciarán Frawley.

Ulster: Michael Lowry, Rob Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Billy Burns, Nathan Doak; Rory Sutherland, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor (Captain), Kieran Treadwell, Dave McCann, Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen. Replacements: Tom Stewart, Eric O’Sullivan, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Harry Sheridan, Marcus Rea, John Cooney, Stewart Moore, Ben Moxham

Referee: Luke Pearce (RFU).