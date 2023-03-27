Johnny Sexton ruled out for the remainder of Leinster’s season with groin injury

Ireland's Jonathan Sexton will not feature for Leinster again this season. Photograph: PA

Leinster expect talisman Johnny Sexton to miss the remainder of the season with the injury he picked up in Ireland’s Grand Slam winning game against England.

The Leinster and Ireland captain will see a specialist on Tuesday and have a procedure on the groin injury which forced him off in the 73rd minute at the Aviva Stadium.

In a press release circulated on Monday afternoon the Irish province explained the injury “will likely keep him sidelined for the remainder of the Leinster season.”

Meanwhile, fellow Grand Slam heroes Garry Ringrose, Hugo Keenan and Caelin Doris will all “continue to follow the graduated return to play protocols this week.”