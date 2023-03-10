Scotland v Ireland: Tadhg Furlong returns to Ireland team as Andy Farrell makes six changes

Andy Farrell has made six changes to the Irish starting XV for Sunday’s crunch Guinness Six Nations game against Scotland at Murrayfield (kick-off 3pm), with Tadhg Furlong returning at tight-head for his first game since early December.

Garry Ringrose, Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray, Dan Sheehan and Peter O’Mahony are all restored as well, with Bundee Aki and Caelan Doris each reverting to their more familiar positions of inside centre and number ‘8′ respectively.

The match-day 23 has also been strengthened by the return from injury of Jamison Gibson-Park and Robbie Henshaw to the replacements, where Cian Healy is preferred to David Kilcoyne. Ronan Kelleher, Jack Conan and Ross Byrne revert to the bench after starting in Ireland’s 34-20 win over Italy in Rome a fortnight ago.

It is a measure of the team’s improved depth that Craig Casey and Stuart McCloskey miss out, even though the latter has impressed in starting all six of Ireland’s games this season up to this point.

Save for the injured Tadhg Beirne, this is the same pack that started all three Tests against the All Blacks as well as the Autumn Series wins at home to South Africa and Australia. All the backs bar Murray, who was a replacement in all three Tests in New Zealand, also started in that series as Ireland seek to set up a shot at the Grand Slam against England at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday week.

Ireland team to face Scotland:

Hugo Keenan (Leinster); Mack Hansen (Connacht), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Bundee Aki (Connacht), James Lowe (Leinster); Johnny Sexton (Leinster), Conor Murray (Munster); Andrew Porter (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster); Iain Henderson (Ulster), James Ryan (Leinster); Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster).

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), Cian Healy (Leinster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Ryan Baird (Leinster), Jack Conan (Leinster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster), Ross Byrne (Leinster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster).