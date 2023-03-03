RG Snyman returns to action as Munster win 13-try thriller at Musgrave Park

Munster's Paddy Patterson makes a break to score his team's fourth try during the BKT United Rugby Championship match against the Scarlets at Musgrave Park. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Munster 49 Scarlets 42

World Cup winner RG Snyman made it back on to the field after almost a year and a half out through injury but his return was almost overshadowed at Musgrave Park by a remarkable Scarlets comeback in a 13-try URC clash.

Snyman was sprang from the bench after 63 minutes after the Welsh had crossed for two quick tries and the Springbok, like all his Munster team-mates, had to roll up their sleeves to secure a win which seemed a formality when they raced 28-0 in front after as many minutes.

Both of these sides came into this clash boosted by four league wins in a row, but there was only one team in it from the outset as Munster bossed matters with some magnificent flowing rugby which the Llanelli side just could not live with.

READ MORE

Munster had the bonus point in the bag by the 27th minute and when Scarlets, who didn’t get inside the home 22 until seven minutes from the break, pulled a try back, Graham Rowntree’s men responded with a fifth touchdown to lead 35-7 at the interval.

Four backs supplied Munster’s five opening half tries with fullback Patrick Campbell striking inside three minutes after a superb offload in the tackle by Antoine Frisch.

Lock Jean Kleyn was denied by a tap tackle from his opposite number Sam Lousi after 10 minutes but the reprieve was short-lived for the Welsh with Calvin Nash punishing poor defending with his 10th Munster try.

Munster's RG Snyman comes on in the second half at Musgrave Park. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

And with Munster opting to run at every opportunity there was little surprise when the hard-working Shane Daly got the first of his tries after 24 minutes and the bonus point was wrapped up three minutes later when scrumhalf Paddy Patterson skipped through a sleepy defence to score.

Scarlets eventually got a foothold and worked a good try with Tongan locks Vaea Fifita and Lousi combining to send centre Joe Roberts through to score, with Sam Costelow converting from the left wing.

But the Munster response was impressive and Daly got his second score when Joey Carbery, who converted all five opening-half tries, flicked him a neat pass to take a 35-7 advantage into the break.

The second half was a much closer affair with Scarlets finding their groove. Lock Fifita reduced the margin after 47 minutes and while Gavin Coombes, with his 33rd Munster try, responded immediately, the Welsh struck for two converted tries from No 8 Sione Kalamafoni and Lousi to cut the gap to 42-28.

That was the cue to spring Snyman to close out the game and with the crowd still on their feet welcoming the Springbok, Munster mauled their way through before Jack Crowley and Daly combined to send Nash in for his second try.

Replacement scrumhalf Gareth Davies got Scarlets’ fifth try and then Tom Rogers crossed to ensure a nervous finish for Munster but they held on for a fifth URC win in a row after a remarkable game.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 3 mins: Campbell try, Carbery con 7-0; 12: Nash try, Carbery con 14-0; 24: Daly try, Carbery con 21-0; 35: Roberts try, Costelow con 28-7; 40: Daly try, Carbery con 35-7, HT 35-7; 45: Fifita try, Costelow con 35-14; 53: G Coombes try, Carbery con 42-14; 63: Kalamafoni try, Costelow con 42-21; 60: Lousi try, Costelow con 42-28; 65: Nash try, Crowley con 49-28; 71: Davies try, Costelow con 49-35; 77: Rogers try, Costelow con 49-42.

MUNSTER: P Campbell; C Nash, A Frisch, M Fekitoa, S Daly; J Carbery, P Patterson; J Wycherley, D Barron, R Salanoa; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; J O’Donoghue (capt), J Hodnett, G Coombes.

Replacements: N Scannell for Barron (48-63 mins); M Donnelly for J Wycherley and K Knox for Salanoa (both 48); J O’Sullivan for O’Donoghue (52); J Crowley for Carbery (53); E Coughlan for Campbell (56); RG Snyman for Kleyn (63); A Kendellen for Hodnett (69).

SCARLETS: J McNicholl; T Rogers, J Roberts, I Nicholas, S Evans; S Costelow, D Blacker; K Mathias, S Evans, S Wainwright; V Fifita, S Lousi; J Macleod (capt), D Davis, S Kalamafoni.

Replacements: J Williams for McNicholl 18 mins); G Davies for Blacker and J Sebastian for Wainwright (both 46), C Tuipulotu for Macleod (63), M Jones for Fifita (67).

Referee: Ben Blain (Scotland).