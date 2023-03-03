Paul O’Connell credits James Ryan with continuing to sharpen up all aspects of his game

Skipper James Ryan runs in Ireland's first try during the Six Nations game against Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

When Andy Farrell appointed Paul O’Connell as Ireland’s forwards coach in January 2021, it looked like a masterstroke at the time, even if everybody didn’t agree, and it looks even more of one now.

Since then, Ireland have played 24 matches, winning 20 and losing four. Set-piece solidity, a potent lineout maul and breakdown execution have been further sharpened, and not the least beneficial aspect has been O’Connell’s role in polishing the gem that is James Ryan.

Captain, lock, lineout caller, selfless team man, athletic, physical, anointed for greatness from an early age, with an innately voracious attention to detail. We could, of course, be talking about either of them.

O’Connell was capped 108 times by Ireland before retiring in 2015. Ryan made his debut less than two years later and he is two years younger in reaching the 50-cap mark. It’s as if O’Connell has passed the baton on to Ryan, whose lineout work has come on another notch or two under O’Connell’s influence. You’d imagine they have a strong bond.

“He’s a quiet fellah. Very humble guy. It’s amazing how modest he is for a guy who has achieved so much in the game, but I enjoy working with him. I learn an awful lot myself.

“I think sometimes when you’re a young coach, you kind of know how you did things, but you’re still trying to figure out how to coach people. He’s been really receptive and I think he’s playing great.

“He’s doing an excellent job lineout wise; really good job whenever he’s had to call the lineout for us; really good at marshalling the defensive lineout, marshalling our maul defence.

“His carry, I think, is getting better and better. He certainly gets through a lot of carries, but it’s the quality of them,” said O’Connell, citing Ryan’s carry in the build-up to the opening try in Cardiff by Caelan Doris.

So does O’Connell see any of himself in Ryan?

“The big thing about a lot of these guys is that they can accelerate. They really move well. I could at the start maybe, but not so much towards the end!

“I think that’s the difference. They’re bigger than my generation were, but I think they move better than my generation did as well. That’s down to how they prepare,” added O’Connell, also highlighting Ryan’s pass in the build-up to Bundee Aki’s try in Rome.

Ryan embodies the work ethic which also pervades this new breed of Irish forwards, and as the stakes increase for Ireland’s fourth game against Scotland at Murrayfield next Sunday week, O’Connell stressed the importance in keeping them relaxed.

O’Connell was part of the taut win at Murrayfield in the penultimate leg of the 2009 Grand Slam, as well as the 2015 title win which Ireland sealed in Edinburgh, but only after a defeat in Cardiff in round four prevented another Slam.

James Ryan signs a flag for a fan at the Ireland open training session at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

“Maybe in 2009 you kind of feel you have a chance of winning and so you start cramming a little bit. You start trying to catch up on some of the work you should have been doing four or five months before. But these guys, they’re very conscientious about getting better.

“A lot of them pick their holiday resort based on what the gym is like. They all have SportsCode [performance analysis software] on their iPads. They are good guys, so much so when they get stuff wrong as a coach, you kind of feel like it’s your fault rather than their fault.”

Tadhg Furlong, Jamison Gibson-Park, Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw all trained fully at Thursday’s open session against the Ireland under-20s at the Aviva Stadium, which was watched by 2,500 fans, and seem certain to be involved in Murrayfield.

Garry Ringrose, Cian Healy, Stuart McCloskey and James Lowe sat out the session but O’Connell said he expected all of them to be fit.

Furlong’s return is particularly timely given Finlay Bealham will miss the rest of the tournament.

“Both as a pack and individually, we have been good sometimes. I don’t think for the last two weeks ‘sometimes’ will be good enough. And that’s the challenge we have as individuals and as units – scrum, lineout, lineout maul defence, lineout maul attack. We can’t be ‘sometimes players’ over the next two weeks.”

This even applied to the win over France.

“If you just watch it, it’s amazing. It’s great to watch and you feel great about Ireland. But when you’re a coach and you watch it 10 times, you see 400 things you need to fix that you get really excited about how much better we can be.” The players take ownership of that review.

Asked if Murrayfield is a dangerous game, O’Connell said: “It’s a massive game, it’s not a dangerous game. If we come out of there with a one-point win, it will be brilliant for us.

“These are the games we want. It’s why we played with the roof closed in the Millennium Stadium, it’s why we were trying to get the Maori games and took on that five-game tour. The harder it is, the better.

“It’s one of the reasons I was happy [Uini] Atonio wasn’t sent off in the French game, because you want it to be as hard as possible, so that we learn as much as we can about ourselves.

“Murrayfield is a really tough place to go and more so now with the confidence that the Scottish players have. Their best players are playing really well. They’ve real belief in what they’re doing. It’s going to be incredibly tough for us, but it’s the challenge that you want.”