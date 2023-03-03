Gerry Thornley: Six players who have caught the eye in the Six Nations

There’s never a bad time for someone to seize the moment, to make serious strides as an international player in a Six Nations Championship, but clearly to do so in a World Cup year has potentially added significance.

This year’s entertaining Six Nations has, as is usually the case, seen several players strengthen their reputation as Test players. Here’s a selection, based on one per country, even though it is easier with some more than others. Surprisingly, France fall into that category almost as much as Wales, whereas there are several candidates within the other teams.

Ireland

Finlay Bealham

Ireland’s Finlay Bealham against France. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Understudy to Tadhg Furlong and suffering by comparison, the 31-year-old came into this Six Nations with plenty of doubters, despite having closed out four of the five wins over the All Blacks. This was in part due to his poor day in one of just four previous starts against Georgia when selected at an ill-fitting loose-head, and perhaps coming from Connacht.

The opening game in Cardiff was the 31-year-old’s first start in the Six Nations and as well as scrummaging strongly, winning a penalty against the Welsh pack, his footwork, handling skills (he’s had two try assists) and work-rate have caught the eye in two-and-a-half outings before his tournament was cruelly ended before half-time in Rome.

Ironically, Tom O’Toole has taken his chances too, and will now have more opportunities to do so.

Scotland

Ben White

Scotland's Ben White passes the ball against Wales. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA

The 24-year-old London Irish scrumhalf had previously played for England Under-17s, 18s and 20s, whom he captained, before switching his allegiance to Scotland, by dint a Scottish grandfather and was called into their squad by Gregor Townsend for last year’s Six Nations.

Even so, he came into the tournament having started just once in his previous nine caps at international level. Although primarily there to serve Finn Russell, White marked his Six Nations debut against England in round one at Twickenham with a sharply taken try and has retained his place ever since, with his sniping becoming more and more prominent.

He survived that flying head-to-head “clear-out” from Mohamed Haouas last Sunday in Paris to help instigate Scotland’s fight back and is very much the man in possession now.

England

Ollie Lawrence

England's Ollie Lawrence tackled by Nick Tompkins of Wales. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

England’s much debated 10-12 axis of Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell was given one more outing by Steve Borthwick in their opening defeat by Scotland at Twickenham, upon which it was swiftly abandoned.

The 23-year-old Bath centre had only ever started one Six Nations match in his previous six caps, but on being called up for England’s second outing he was deservedly named the Player of the Match. He made 83 metres from 11 carries and beat eight defenders, the most any England centre has ever managed in a Six Nations match and a total only five other centres from any side have managed in the Championship’s 23-year history (Brian O’Driscoll, Emile N’tamack, Damien Traille, Sam Johnson, Nick Tompkins).

Lawrence’s carrying over the gain line was again a feature of England’s win over Wales last weekend, when making 86 metres from a dozen carries, and he sealed the win with their third try. England have a go-to reference point for their attack ala Manu Tuilagi and a problem position appears to have been resolved.

France

Thomas Ramos

France’s Thomas Ramos celebrates scoring a try against Scotland. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The French fullback position continued to be a source of much debate before and during the Championship after the previously underused Ramos availed of Melvyn Jaminet’s injury enforced absence last autumn.

Much criticised in the French media – it seemed a tad unfairly – after their sluggish win over Italy and defeat by Ireland, Ramos retained the fullback position against Scotland and scored 17 points, including a try, while being consistently dangerous. His tally of 151 metres gained was the second most by a French fullback in a Six Nations match (behind Thomas Castaignède, 186 metres against Italy in 2000) and the most by any France player overall in the Championship since Noa Nakaitaci made 169 metres against England in 2015.

He is also the leading points scorer in the Championship with 45 points to date and, offering more than Jaminet, looks to have laid claims on the ‘15′ jersey now.

Italy

Lorenzo Cannone

Italy's Lorenzo Cannone tackled by Ireland's Hugo Keenan and Bundee Aki. Photograph: Giuseppe Fama/Inpho

Another of the bright young things to have come through the Stephen Aboud underage structure, it’s remarkable to think that the 22-year-old only broke into the Azzurri side last November when scoring tries against both Samoa and South Africa in what is just his second season with Benetton.

Against France he made some big inroads with 46 metres from nine carries and similarly against England with 44 metres from 10 carries. But employed wider from Paolo Garbisi’s long, fizzing passes to target Ireland’s vulnerable outside centre channel with those two early breaks, his performance went to another level against Ireland last weekend.

He made 102 metres from eight carries, more than Jack Conan and Caelan Doris combined (85 metres from 21 carries).

What’s more, the younger Cannone brother made all 15 of his tackles, taking his tally in three games to 35, with just one missed, so far.

But it’s not just his statistics, it’s the athleticism and way he carries himself which stands out. He has monstrous boots to fill in Sergio Parisse, but he’s making a decent go of it. Looks like the heir to the throne.

Wales

Joe Hawkins

Wales' Joe Hawkins is stopped just short of the try line against Ireland. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty

Slim pickings it’s true, but the 20-year-old Ospreys centre only made his debut in what would prove to Wayne Pivac’s last match as Welsh coach against Australia in November and has been an ever-present under Warren Gatland to date.

Against Ireland, one of his 11 carries for 75 metres demonstrated his power and he made a lovely pass in the build-up to the Liam Williams try, albeit there were also four missed tackles as the pace set by Ireland proved a little too hot to handle at times.

He again made some good ground with his hard running in the ensuing losses to Scotland and England at the Principality Stadium, and one superb kick forced Jack van Poortvliet into a mistake. Can feel reasonably proud of his efforts in what cannot be the easiest of tasks for a 20-year-old new to Test rugby.