Kieran Marmion to move on from Connacht at the end of his 11th season

Connacht’s long-serving scrumhalf Kieran Marmion is to leave the province at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. Now in his 11th season with Connacht, Marmion has played 224 games and is third in all-time appearances for the club behind John Muldoon and Michael Swift.

He started at scrumhalf on Connacht’s greatest day – the 2016 Pro12 Grand Final win over Leinster in Murrayfield – and has played a key role across many other milestones for the province. Marmion also won 28 caps for Ireland over six seasons, the highlight of which came in November 2018 when he started Ireland’s first-ever home win over the All Blacks.

“It’s been a really tough decision for me to leave Connacht Rugby,” he said. “I can’t thank the club enough for the opportunity that they have given me. I’d also like to thank the coaches that I’ve worked with over the years, the many players I’ve played alongside, and the fans for their dedicated support and passion throughout my time here. I cannot express how much it means to us players when you show up week in, week out to support us.

“The people of Connacht have been so welcoming to me ever since I moved over and I’ve been honoured to call the place home for the past 12 years. While my time at the club has come to an end I am excited about the next chapter of my career. I will always look back on my time with Connacht Rugby with huge pride and I wish the club continued success both on and off the field.”

Andy Friend, Connacht’s director of rugby, said: “Whilst we were keen for Kieran to stay at the club, he has decided now is the right time in his career to seek a new challenge. We are obviously very disappointed to see him go, but we fully appreciate that he has to do what he feels is right for him and his career over the next few years.

“He will rightly go down as one of the all-time great players for this province and on behalf of the club I want to thank him for his brilliant service to Connacht for over 10 years.

“The club will make sure he and our departing players get a deserved send-off at the end of the season, but until then we look forward to Kieran playing a big part in helping the province work towards a successful season both in the URC and Challenge Cup.”