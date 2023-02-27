Ireland hoping to be back to almost full strength for key Scotland clash

James Lowe celebrates as James Ryan scores Ireland's first try against Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Andy Farrell expects Ireland to be reinforced by the return of possibly all bar Tadhg Beirne of the six frontliners who were ruled out of Saturday’s 34-20 bonus point win over Italy in the Stadio Olimpico ahead of their next assignment against Scotland in Murrayfield on Sunday week.

Tadhg Furlong, Jamison Gibson-Park, Johnny Sexton, Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose all missed Ireland’s third bonus point out of three games in the Six Nations but Farrell was confident that they may be in the selection mix to face the Scots, who were beaten 32-21 by France in the Stade de France yesterday.

“Not far off, all of them,” said Farrell when asked of the quintet’s fitness for Murrayfield. “Tadhg’s going really well and we would expect him to train Wednesday and Thursday when we’re in camp. Jamison’s fit, Robbie’s fit so we’ve got a good crop of players coming back when it matters.”

Furlong and Gibson-Park have yet to play in this year’s championship, and in the absence of all of the above, the squad’s strength in depth has been underlined by the manner in which players have stated their cases.

“They have, yeah, and we’ll see how they compete and train and take note and hold our nerve to see how their training goes and make the call,” said Farrell.

Mack Hansen celebrates scoring Ireland's fifth try with Hugo Keenan during the victory over Italy at the Stadio Olimpico. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Furlong’s anticipated return is particularly welcome given Finlay Bealham suffered a twisted knee which forced him off before half-time in the Stadio Olimpico. Against that, the lack of match fitness for Furlong and Gibson-Park has to be a consideration.

“Well obviously it matters because ideally you would love them to have more time, but how many times have we done this now? We’ve done it time and time again in regards not being ideal, I suppose game time etc . . .

“But we pride ourselves on making sure that our training gets people up to speed and we’ll see how they’ll come back into that and deal with all that. That will give us more of an idea.”

A medical update will be issued by the IRFU today along with a squad list of around 28 players ahead of a two-day mini-camp, which includes an open training session at the Aviva Stadium, with the remainder to be released back to their provinces for next weekend’s round of URC games.

France’s bonus point win moved them alongside England and Scotland on 10 points, with Ireland now the only unbeaten team and on a maximum haul of 15 points heading into the penultimate round the weekend after next.

Italy host Wales in what now looks like a wooden spoon decider in the first of the double-header next Saturday week before England play France at Twickenham in what is effectively a title eliminator, and then Scotland host Ireland the following day.

Gregor Townsend and his team will take encouragement from their performance in Paris, not least after lock Grant Gilchrist was red-carded in the seventh minute for a high hit on Anthony Jelonch and then going 19-0 down in the first quarter.

Granted, the French tighthead Mohamed Haouas soon followed Gilchrist to the sidelines when he too was red-carded in the 12th minute for a head-to-head clear-out on the Scottish scrumhalf Ben White at a ruck.

Even so, Scotland roared back into the match with a brace of tries by the excellent Huw Jones and another by Finn Russell, and France only sealed the win and secured the bonus point with Gaël Fickou’s try in the last play of the game.

Plus, there is the Murrayfield factor.

“It’s one of the toughest places in world rugby to go and it doesn’t matter what anyone’s record is there, they’re tough to beat there,” said Farrell. “And it’s a fact, they’re going for the Triple Crown. That will mean a lot to them so it has to mean even more to us.”

Indeed, Scotland will be seeking to win their first Triple Crown since 1990 after bonus point wins away to England and at home to Wales in the opening two rounds. They’ll also know that beating Ireland would keep them in contention for their first title since 1999 when hosting Italy in the opening game of the final day.

Ireland, Italy and Scotland have been the most adventurous sides in what has been a richly enjoyable watch by and large, and especially when that trio have been playing.

Certainly, the Azzurri were true to their new-found type in Rome last Saturday, stressing Ireland’s defence on a regular basis with their well- choreographed running lines, depth, width and handling skills

Their coach Kieran Crowley has said rugby sides, particularly in the Six Nations, have a duty to entertain, and in this he has a kindred spirit in Farrell.

“One hundred per cent. I certainly would [agree], that’s our job, to do that. I think the competition is good as well in regards to the points that are on offer,” said Farrell in reference to the bonus points’ system.

“It makes people chase things more doesn’t it? And it matters on both sides of the ball because keeping a losing bonus point out of the opposition is pretty valuable as well.

“So, I think for that in itself the Six Nations should take a pat on the back for that because it makes people have to go and chase things, because you never know how the last couple of weeks are going to unfold.”