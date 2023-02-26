Scotland’s perfect Six Nations record ended by France after disastrous start

France's Gael Fickou dives over the line to score a try during the Guinness Six Nations match against Scotland at the Stade de France. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA Wire

France 32 Scotland 21

Another breathless, brilliant encounter to ridicule the idea that rugby was somehow better in the old days. France won with a bonus point, Gaël Fickou’s last-minute try earning them the garnish and denying Scotland even the consolation of a point of their own. How they would have been worth it, or indeed the full five, had they come their way.

Not that the full five do anything to change France’s place in the table. They stay in fourth, but now there are three teams on 10 points, five behind Ireland with maximum points at the top of the table. The French, having lost to Ireland already, now look to Scotland themselves and England, whom France play in the next round, to try to stop an Irish march to the title.

[ Six Nations table ]

What a prospect Scotland’s next match – at home to Ireland – would have been, had they managed to ride the red card shown to Grant Gilchrist in the seventh minute and a 19-0 deficit at the end of the first quarter to complete the comeback.

As it is, they pulled the score back to 25-21 with 12 minutes to go, France by then also down to 14, after the red card shown to Mohamed Haouas, who had seen red against Scotland three years ago, in the 12th minute.

That rendered most of the match a 14-a-side contest – and it turns out they are pretty good, if the doomsayers do want to meddle further with the modern game.

France had reacted to their first defeat in so long last time out in Dublin with a ferocious assault on the Scottish defence, which yielded a try for Romain Ntamack in the fifth minute, just before Gilchrist’s red. Just after it, a lightning counter was finished by Ethan Dumortier to set France 12-0 up.

A long afternoon looked in prospect for the Scots then, but Haouas’s red a few minutes later evened the ledger. All the same, a Finn Russell cut-out pass was intercepted by Thomas Ramos for that 19-0 lead.

Scotland fancied their chances of moving the heavy French forwards around, with the extra space on the field, and they set about it. Huw Jones scored brilliantly in the second and third quarters, before Russell was worked over for Scotland’s third in the fourth.

By then, it was as if the French knew only how to tackle, such was Scottish dominance. But everything had to be perfect for the final step to be taken, and an overthrown lineout in the last 10 minutes cost Scotland dear. France saved nearly all their attacking for those last minutes.

A quickly taken penalty deep in Scotland territory paved the way for Fickou. Ireland seem all but untouchable at the moment, but there are three teams in pursuit now. Scotland will be the next to have a go at the number one team in the world. Do not rule it out. – Guardian