Ireland under-20s hold off Italian revival to keep Grand Slam defence on course

Fintan Gunne scores a try for Ireland during the Under-20 Six nations game against Italy at the Stadio Comunale Monigo in Treviso. Photograph: Matteo Ciambelli/Inpho

Italy 27 Ireland 44

The Ireland under-20s withstood a powerful second-half surge from Italy at Stadio Comunale Di Monigo in Trevison on Friday night to keep their quest for back-to-back Grand Slam titles very much alive.

Up 19 points at the break, Ireland were significantly pegged back on the resumption with their lead standing at 37-27 heading into the closing 10 minutes of a pulsating Six Nations affair. Yet Richie Murphy’s youngsters ultimately held firm and a late try courtesy of replacement Rory Telfer ensures they have now recorded three consecutive wins in this year’s tournament.

Coming into the contest on the back of victories against Wales and France, defending champions Ireland took less than four minutes to edge in front in Treviso. After Sam Prendergast opted for touch off an attacking penalty, number eight Brian Gleeson dotted down off the subsequent set-piece move.

Kildare native Prendergast comfortably added the conversion to give the visitors a seven-point cushion. But Italy came roaring into the contest when hooker Giovanni Quattrini touched down from a lineout maul of their own in the 13th minute.

Although Giovanni Sante’s miscued bonus strike ensured Ireland remained in the ascendancy, they were eager to reinforce their authority. It was Prendergast’s halfback partner Fintan Gunne who managed to do just that moments after Quattrini had got his name on the scoresheet.

The former St Michael’s College student kept his cool to run through unopposed for a converted try, with the majority of the French rearguard seemingly thinking the play had stopped.

Prendergast and Sante traded penalties during the second quarter, in advance of the former providing the foundations for Ireland’s third try just shy of the half-hour mark with a superb 50/22 kick to touch.

This helped Ireland to ramp the pressure on the Italian defence and blindside flanker James McNabney eventually drove over the line in fine style. Prendergast once again supplied the extras and also split the uprights off a stoppage-time penalty to give the visitors a 27-8 interval cushion.

This had them in pole position for another massive victory in their bid for Championship supremacy, but the resolute Italians kept themselves in contention over the course of a blistering third quarter. Both teams had been using their lineouts to good effect and Jacopo Botturi was the latest beneficiary of an intricate attacking maul seven minutes after the resumption.

The bustling backrow broke free to touch down for his side’s second try of the evening and an outstanding Sante conversion brought the Irish lead down to 12 points. Order appeared to have been restored when outside centre Hugh Cooney grabbed a try at the end of a multiphase move – Prendergast was once again on hand to convert – but the Italians came back to life in clinical fashion on 59 minutes.

Following his early introduction for winger Mathias Leon Douglas, Filippo Bozzoni was making a strong impression in Italy’s back line. He broke into the Irish half with a lung-bursting run, before passing out wide for fullback Francois Carlo Mey to dive over on the left flank.

Although there was still a sizeable gap between the sides, Prendergast opted for the posts with 14 minutes left on the clock as he sought to create further daylight on the scoreboard. This proved to be a smart decision by the Leinster Academy prospect as his three-pointer was immediately followed by another maul try from Italy’s replacement hooker Nicholas Gasperini.

This secured a try bonus for the hosts, but Ireland made sure this was their sole consolation from the game in the end. Following a patient attack inside the Italian 22, Telfer was on hand to cross over in the left corner and a seventh successful kick off the tee from Prendergast sealed a 17-point triumph for Ireland.

SCORERS – Italy: G Quattrini, J Botturi, F Carlo Mey, N Gasperini try each; G Sante pen, 2 cons. Ireland: B Gleeson, F Gunne, J McNabney, H Cooney, R Telfer try each; S Prendergast 3 pens, 5 cons.

ITALY: F Carlo Mey; A Gesi, D Passarella, N Bozzo, M Leon Douglas; G Sante, S Battara; D Ugiagbe Aminu, G Quattrini, M Francesco Gallorini; A Mattioli, P Turrisi; C Berlese Lizardo, D Odiase, J Botturi.

Replacements: F Bozzoni for Leon Douglas (27 mins); F Lavorenti for Berlese Lizardo (50); E Pontarini for Turrisi (57); N Gasperini for Quattrini, S Brisighella for Sante (both 66); S Taddei for Ugiagbe Aminu, V Siciliano for Battara (both 72), A Valentino Artuso for Gallorini (79).

IRELAND: H McErlean; J Nicholson, H Cooney, J Devine, H Gavin; S Prendergast, F Gunne; G Hadden, G McCarthy, P McCarthy; D Mangan, C O’Tighearnaigh; J McNabney, R Quinn, B Gleeson.

Replacements: E O’Connell for Quinn (57 mins); G Morris for Hadden (61); R Telfer for Devine (66); J Sheahan for Gleeson (69); F Barrett for P McCarthy (71); O Cawley for Gunne, H West for Cooney (both 76); D Sheahan for G McCarthy (80).

Referee: H Davidson (SRU).