Italy v Ireland: Johnny Sexton ruled out of Rome game as he fails to shake off groin injury

Johnny Sexton has been ruled out of Ireland's Six nations game against Italy in Rome on Saturday with a groin injury. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has lost his fitness battle ahead of Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Italy in Rome, with his Leinster team-mates James Ryan taking over the captaincy for the game at the Stadio Olimpico.

Sexton suffered a groin injury in the victory over France 11 days ago and despite his own optimism that he could shake off the injury, it was announced on Wednesday afternoon that Ryan would captain the side on Saturday.

Ross Byrne is set to take over at outhalf against the Azzurri, with Joey Carbery, recalled to the 37-man squad this week, set to be named among the replacements.

With a gap week after Saturday’s game, Ireland head coach Andy Farrell may well have preferred to give Sexton a little extra time to recover from his groin injury ahead of the closing two back-to-back games away to Scotland and at home to England, with a just a six-day turnaround between the games.