URC: Connacht score nine tries in comfortable victory over Zebre

Zebre 34 Connacht 57

Connacht delivered a nine-try bonus point win over Zebre in Italy this afternoon to give themselves a timely push for a top eight.

Ahead by 31-13 at the break, having already claimed the bonus point try after 31 minutes, Andy Friend’s side looked to be cruising to a comfortable victory over the Italian outfit, currently perched on the lowest rung of the URC ladder.

Yet Zebre, although without a win this season, have now racked up eight bonus points, courtesy of their try scoring ability and never-say-die attitude. And again they demonstrated that if opponents take their foot off the pedal, they will take advantage.

They did that again in Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi when Connacht, after posting their sixth try to lead by 38-13 in the 43rd minute, were cruising. But by the 61st the home side had closed the gap to just four points with tries from centre Erich Cronje, Josh Furno, and left wing Simone Gesi.

It ensured a nervous final 20 minutes for Connacht, but with Jarrad Butler taking charge up front, and Kieran Marmion upping the pace, Connacht were able regain the initiative, with tries from replacements Adam Byrne, Marmion and debutant Eoin de Buitlear.

Connacht had revelled in the dry and sunny conditions in Parma, striking early when hooker Dylan Tierney Martin bagged the first of his opening-half hat-trick following a penalty and touch and drive after five minutes. Outhalf Jack Carty added the extras before the home side added two penalties to keep in touch through outhalf Tiff Eden.

Good work at the breakdown by Conor Oliver provided momentum for Connacht to strike a second time. And with the pack in charge, and a helping hand from the backs, the hooker was willing and able to strike again before claiming his hat-trick four minutes later.

Penalties continued to prove Zebre’s undoing and Tiernan O’Halloran was instrumental in delivering a quick throw-in for Niall Murray before the fullback finished off with the fourth try.

However, a poach from quick-thinking Zebre scrumhalf Chris Cook sent left wing Simone Gesi on his way for a try, converted by outhalf Eden for their opening try after 34 minutes. Before the break Blade bagged his third try, giving the visitors a 13-21 half-time lead. It paved the way for their seventh win from 14 fixtures, maintaining their push for a top eight spot.