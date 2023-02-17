Munster’s mid-season revival moves up another gear with bonus point win over Ospreys

Munster 58 Ospreys 3

Munster’s midseason revival moved up another gear in front of 14,082 at Thomond Park as they ran in nine tries in an impressive victory.

Both sides were without their frontline internationals but Gavin Coombes, released from Irish camp for this URC clash, sent out a timely reminder to Andy Farrell with an excellent hat-trick.

Munster, with Antoine Frisch and Malakai Fekitoa dictating matters in the centre, had the bonus point in the bag and deservedly led by 27-3 at the end of an entertaining opening half.

Munster recovered from a slow start to take control of the game with some brilliant support play and strong running lines which had the Welsh side in difficulty.

Ospreys got an early boost with a Stephen Myler penalty in front of the posts with Munster fullback Shane Daly binned for killing the ball after he nabbed Ospreys lock Huw Sutton who had countered after intercepting a Joey Carbery pass.

Munster got on top despite being temporarily down a man and the impact of Frisch and Fekitoa was obvious from an early stage as they cut the Ospreys defence open with ease.

Carbery tied the match with a penalty after the centres had combined with skipper Jack O’Donoghue before an inside pass from lock Jean Kleyn put Gavin Coombes through to score his 30th try in 65 games. Carbery converted to lead 10-3 after 15 minutes.

Ospreys lost Bradley Davies to the bin in the build-up with the lock fortunate to escape with just a yellow card for a high tackle on prop Roman Salanoa.

Munster made the extra man count four minutes later when Carbey and Frisch combined to send Fekitoa through for his first Munster try in a 12 games at the end of a week where it was announced that the former New Zealand World Cup winner is going to depart in the summer, halfway into a two-year contract.

Fekitoa turned provider for Munster’s third try, putting his centre partner Frisch in for his second try for the province in a dozen appearances.

The bonus point came three minutes from the break when Fekitoa fed Carbery and he cut an excellent line to score a try for the second game in a row before adding the extras.

Jack O’Sullivan, on for injured captain O’Donoghue, did superbly to deny Ospreys replacement Iestyn Hopkins just before the break.

Munster crossed for their fifth inside a minute of the restart when scrumhalf Paddy Patterson exchanged passes in the left corner with John Hodnett before racing in to score.

Munster continued to dominate as both sides emptied their benches and Munster’s all-time top try scorer Simon Zebo took his haul to 71 in 162 appearances when he swapped wings to score in the left corner.

Fullback Daly put him through for that score before he himself touched down for their eighth try 11 minutes from time after a neat move from a lineout, with Carbery’s conversion taking them past the half century as they cantered home with Coombes completing his hat-trick in the dying moments.

Scorers: Munster – Tries: G Coombes (3), M Fekitoa, A Frisch, J Carbery, P Patterson, S Zebo, S Daly. Cons: Carbery (5). Pen: Carbery. Ospreys – Pen: S Myler.

MUNSTER: S Daly; L Coombes, A Frisch, M Fekitoa, S Zebo; J Carbery, P Patterson; J Wycherley, N Scannell, R Salanoa; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; J O’Donoghue (capt), J Hodnett, G Coombes. Replacements: J O’Sullivan for J O’Donoghue (30 mins), E Coughlan for P Patterson (50 mins), B Healy for L Coombes (52mins), D Barron for N Scannell and A Kendellen for J Kleyn (both 56 mins), R Scannell for A Frisch (59 mins), S Archer for R Salanoa (64 mins), M Donnelly for J Wycherley (68 mins).

OSPREYS: M Nagy; L Morgan, M Collins, O Watkin, K Giles; S Myler, R Morgan-Williams; N Smith (capt), E Taione, T Botha; B Davies, H Sutton; J Regan, E Roots, M Morris. Replacements: I Hopkins for M Collins (38 mins), R Henry for T Botha and H Deaves for J Regan (both 52 mins), G Phillips for E Taione (60 mins), J Walsh for K Giles, M Aubrev for R Morgan-Williams and J Fender for B Davies (all 68 mins).

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (Italy).