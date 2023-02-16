Six Nations: Tadhg Beirne ruled out of the rest of tournament through injury

Ireland’s Tadhg Beirne on crutches after the game against France. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Ireland lock Tadhg Beirne will miss the remainder of the Guinness Six Nations after being ruled out for up to 12 weeks with an ankle injury.

The 31-year-old Munster player was due to undergo surgery on Thursday, having been forced off early in the second half of Saturday’s 32-19 win over France in Dublin.

British and Irish Lion Beirne, who has started his country’s last 14 Tests, left the Aviva Stadium on crutches, with his forthcoming absence a major blow for Andy Farrell’s team.

“Tadhg Beirne will undergo surgery today on the ankle injury he sustained in Saturday’s win over France,” read a tweet from the Irish Rugby Football Union.

“Unfortunately, Tadhg will be ruled out for up to 12 weeks.”

Head coach Farrell said following the weekend game that Beirne’s issue “did not look great”, with his fears subsequently confirmed.

Grand Slam-chasing Ireland sit top of the championship table on the back of bonus-point wins over Wales and France ahead of a round-three trip to Italy on February 25th.

Ulster captain Iain Henderson replaced Beirne on Saturday and is the obvious choice to come into the second row to partner James Ryan in Rome.

Leinster pair Ryan Baird and Joe McCarthy and Connacht’s Cian Prendergast are the other options available to Farrell.

Elsewhere, former Leinster, Ulster and Ireland prop Jack McGrath has retired from rugby at the age of 33.

McGrath, who was a part of the team that won the Six Nations in 2014 and 2015, has battled with a hip injury over the last few seasons.

He made his debut for Leinster in 2010 and went on to make 145 appearances from the province, scoring 60 points. He moved to Ulster in 2019 but struggled to make the same impact due to injuries.

𝐀 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫 👊



Having announced his retirement this morning, everybody at Leinster Rugby would like to wish our former player Jack McGrath all the very best.



💙145 Leinster caps

☘️56 Ireland caps



Some incredible memories along the way. 💪#ThanksJack #LeinsterFamily pic.twitter.com/116Xf1JTwL — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) February 16, 2023

A former British and Irish Lion, he played on the tour to New Zealand, playing 186 minutes, appearing off the bench on all three tests, impressing with his tackling and scrummaging.

He earned 56 caps for Ireland, the last of which in 2019.

“This decision has taken a considerable amount of time, it has been one of the hardest I’ve ever had to make,” said McGrath in a statement.

“The last few years have been extremely testing for myself and my family, both mentally and physically.

“I feel I have given everything to my rugby career and I have no regrets or anything left to prove. It’s been a long road of rehabilitation after two hip resurfacing operations.

“My main focus now is my family and I am excited for this next chapter with them.

“I am in a position now where I have a comfortable, pain-free life and can be an active dad, which I have chosen over going back to play rugby.”