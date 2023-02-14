Give your view: What song should Ireland rugby fans sing during games?

Ireland fans look on during the Six Nations win over France - but what should they sing? Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The suggestion in these pages that Irish supporters should try to inspire the team by singing Ireland’s Call towards the end of games was given a thumbs down. The proposal of Molly Malone got a slightly more positive reaction, but is it a little too Dublin-centric?

So let’s throw it open to the floor and let the people that actually do the singing have their say. What song do you think the Ireland fans at Lansdowne Road should launch into to add to the atmosphere?

