Andrew Conway ruled out a further four months with a knee injury

Munster’s Andrew Conway has been ruled out for up to four months with a knee injury.

The back underwent a procedure on his knee last week and is expected to continue his rehabilitation with the medical department for the next number of months. Conway is yet to play this season for the province.

It is another significant setback for the Irish international, who scored two tries when Ireland beat Wales in the Six Nations last year. He missed Ireland’s tour of New Zealand through injury and has struggled to overcome his knee injuries.

The province return to action in the United Rugby Championship when they welcome the Ospreys to Thomond Park on February 17th.