Ireland vs Wales: Tadhg Furlong misses Six Nations opener through injury

Tadhg Furlong has been ruled out of Ireland’s opening game Wales of the 2023 Guinness Six Nations against Wales next Saturday (kick-off 2.15pm, live on Virgin and BBC), meaning Finlay Bealham will start in his place with Tom O’Toole promoted to the bench. It will be Bealham’s first start in the Six Nations.

As expected, Stuart McCloskey has retained his place at inside centre in the continuing absence of Robbie Henshaw.

All told, there are three changes from the starting XV for the hard-earned 13-10 win against the Wallabies last time, as, as well as Bealham, James Lowe and Johnny Sexton return for Jimmy O’Brien and Jack Crowley.

Lowe was sidelined the entirety of Ireland’s Autumn Series due to a calf injury he sustained in pre-season training with Leinster, and despite the three wins Lowe’s ability to carry hard into contact and offload were missed.

Sexton withdrew less than an hour before kick-off against Australia and has only played twice for Leinster since then due to an operation on a facial injury, although he was able to train fully on Wednesday for the first time without the aid of a face mask and he has invariably produced strong performances after enforced absences before.

Furlong aside, the pack which started all three Tests in New Zealand as well as the November wins over both the Springboks and the Wallabies remains en bloc again.

The 30-year-old McCloskey started all three Autumn Series Tests against South Africa, when forced off after an impressive 25-minute return after 16 months away from the international arena, Fiji and Australia.

McCloskey partnered Garry Ringrose against the Springboks and, after Henshaw departed in the sixth minute with a recurring hamstring problem against Fiji, did so for the remainder of the Fijian game, as well as the November finale against Australia.

Saturday’s opening match will be McCloskey’s first Six Nations game since he made his debut in February 2016 against England at Twickenham, before having to wait 21 months for his next cap against Fiji. His ensuing four caps in the intervening period before last November, against USA (twice), Georgia and Japan, were scattered over four seasons.

Admittedly, it has been a competitive Irish midfield also featuring two Lions centres in Henshaw and Bundee Aki, as well as Ringrose, and whereas they all bring an ability to play at both inside and outside centre, McCloskey is more of a specialist ‘12′.

It is a further measure of this Irish squad’s settled nature that six of the replacements in that win over the Wallabies are also retained. With the unfortunate Ronan Kelleher again ruled out due to the hamstring strain he sustained in the squad’s Portuguese training camp, Rob Herring is once more back-up in tandem with Cian Healy and Finlay Bealham, while Jack Conan, Ross Byrne and Bundee Aki are also retained.

The exceptions are Iain Henderson and Conor Murray. Henderson was coming back from a protracted absence while Murray injured his hamstring in his 100th cap against South Africa. Their experience has been preferred to Joe McCarthy and Craig Casey.

Byrne is back in favour after bridging an 18-month gap from the test arena by landing the difficult 45 metre clutch penalty to beat Australia, and has also guided Leinster to 15 of their 17 wins in 17 games this season, starting all but four of them.

Aki has played relatively little rugby this season, his seven appearances amounting to 375 minutes in total, but based on previous selections when Aki has been available, the Irish coaches have shown a liking for picking the Connacht centre as an impact replacement, even after lengthy absences.

This was the case for the First and Second Tests in New Zealand, and against Australia, when Aki was sprung from the bench to score the winning try.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD); Mack Hansen (Connacht), Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor), James Lowe (Leinster); Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College, capt), Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster); Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD), Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne), Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers); Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne), James Ryan (Leinster/UCD); Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution), Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD), Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College).

Replacements: Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch), Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy), Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere), Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen, Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD), Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians).