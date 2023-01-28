Jack Carty becomes Connacht’s all-time top points scorer as Lions tamed at Sportsground

Connacht scrumhalf completes his hat-trick of tries as he taps down for his side's sixth during the BKT United Rugby Championship match against the Emirates Lions at the Sportsground. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Connacht 43 Lions 24

Jack Carty became Connacht’s all-time top points scorer at the Galway Sportsground on Saturday night, displacing Eric Elwood’s long-held record in the bonus-point win over the Lions.

Needing only six to equal Elwood’s 1,152, Carty, having missed an early kick, was on target with a penalty and two conversions by the 26th minute to overtake the record that had been in place since 2005.

In an all-action opening half in which five tries were scored, Connacht had the upper hand, leading by 29-17 against the visiting South Africans.

Quick out the blocks, within a minute the home side created a scoring opportunity from a penalty to touch, and on this occasion Andy Friend’s side was content to go through the phases before right wing Diarmuid Kilgallen found his way over the line.

Carty, seven points from overtaking Eric Elwood’s record, missed the conversion, but after both sides exchanged penalties, Connacht led 8-3, and the kicking record was down to four.

However, Connacht did not have everything their own way, and in their second entry into the 22, the visitors capitalised from a penalty. The pack did all the work and after a number of thrusts at the line, they inevitably crossed the whitewash with prop Asenathi Ntlabnakanye touching down, and 20-year-old outhalf Jordan Hendrikse added the extras to take an 10-8 lead.

However, the home side replied when Shane Delahunt bagged the second try, Carty’s conversion making it 15-10, and moving him only one point between him and making history.

The Connacht crowd did not have to wait long with Jack Aungier’s bulldozing charges providing the impetus before scrumhalf Caolin Blade forced his way through the defence to score. Carty added the two points, making him Connacht’s all-time leading points scorer.

It did not distract the visitors who capitalised on two successive penalties before centre Henco Van Wyk skipped through and Hendrikse added the conversion, narrowing the deficit to five. However tries each side of the break from Tiernan O’Halloran and Blade put Connacht into a 36-17 lead before man-of-the-match Blade notched his hat-trick – Connacht’s third in three matches.

The visitors keen to get something from the fixture scored a 66th-minute try through centre and captain Marius Louw, which Hendrikse converted, but in the end they left the Sportsground empty-handed.