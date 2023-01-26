Champions Cup reveal round of 16 dates, venues, kick-off times and TV details

EPCR has announced the dates, venues, kick-off times and TV coverage of the Champions Cup round of 16 matches.

Leinster and Ulster’s highly anticipated clash kicks off at the Aviva Stadium at 5.30pm, on Saturday April 1st. It’s live on RTE (as well as BT Sport, bein Sports and SuperSport).

Earlier that day Munster take on South African side, the Cell C Sharks, at Hollywoodbets Kings Park in Durban. That kicks off at 1.30pm local time which is 11.30am in Ireland. TV coverage for that much is live on BT Sport (as well as bein Sports, SuperSport).

The highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage have secured home advantage for the round of 16 and this rule will remain in place for the quarter-finals. The semi-finals will be played in Europe at EPCR-designated venues with the showpiece final staged at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday May 20th.

READ MORE

Fixtures

(Pool stage rankings in brackets/All kick-offs local times)

Friday March 31st

Match 5: Leicester Tigers (B4) v Edinburgh Rugby (A5), Mattioli Woods Welford Road (8pm)

BT Sport/bein Sports/SuperSport

Saturday April 1st

Match 3: Cell C Sharks (A3) v Munster Rugby (B6), Hollywoodbets Kings Park (1.30pm)

SuperSport/BT Sport/bein Sports

Match 6: DHL Stormers (B3) v Harlequins (A6), DHL Stadium (4pm)

SuperSport/BT Sport/bein Sports

Match 1: Leinster Rugby (A1) v Ulster Rugby (B8), Aviva Stadium (5.30pm)

RTE/BT Sport/bein Sports/SuperSport

Match 8: Stade Rochelais (B1) v Gloucester Rugby (A8), Stade Marcel Deflandre (6.30pm)

bein Sports/France TV/BT Sport/SuperSport

Sunday April 2nd

Match 2: Exeter Chiefs (A2) v Montpellier Hérault Rugby (B7), Sandy Park (12.30pm)

ITV/BT Sport/bein Sports/SuperSport

Match 4: Saracens (A4) v Ospreys (B5), StoneX Stadium (3pm)

BT Sport/S4C/bein Sports/SuperSport

Match 7: Stade Toulousain (B2) v Vodacom Bulls (A7), Le Stadium (4pm)

France TV/bein Sports/SuperSport/BT Sport

Quarter-finals – April 7/8/9th

QF 1: Winner Match 1 v Winner Match 5

QF 2: Winner Match 7 v Winner Match 3

QF 3: Winner Match 2 v Winner Match 6

QF 4: Winner Match 8 v Winner Match 4

NB The highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home advantage

Semi-finals – April 28/29/30th

SF 1: Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2

SF 2: Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

NB The matches will be played in Europe and the highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home country advantage

Final – Saturday May 20th

2023 Champions Cup final: Aviva Stadium, Dublin