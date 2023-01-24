Gerry Thornley: Bloated pool stages hardly ideal but no format is perfect

Leo Cullen: should Leinster overcome Ulster in the last 16 then based on the seedings, in a strange quirk, his side will potentially have the same plotline from the quarter-finals onwards as last season. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

So that was the bloated pool stages of the 2022/23 Champions Cup and whether it was sufficient to mask the obvious flaws in the ever-changing format is a moot point.

But after a decidedly slow burner, eventually the third and especially fourth rounds brought some belated measures of jeopardy and urgency to the competition.

It seems inherently flawed that after 46 matches to eliminate just one-third of the contestants, teams can advance with just one win or, in the case of Gloucester, with a points’ difference of -78.

While there have also been justifiable complaints about weakened sides or some clubs taking a somewhat halfhearted approach to both the Champions Cup and especially the Challenge Cup, come the final weekend it’s worth noting that all 21 matches in both competitions had something at stake for one or both of the protagonists.

There were some unexpectedly dramatic matches, with the Ospreys beating Leicester in the last play of the game. Montpellier and London Irish each strove in turn for the match-winning score as a 21-21 draw served little purpose for either, in what was one of three one-score games on Sunday.

It always amazes that teams seemingly remain unaware of the possibilities in an end game. Edinburgh had the advantage of kicking off last at home to Saracens but ultimately, in choosing to kick the ball dead and so seal a 20-14 win, the Scottish side effectively condemned themselves to an away last 16 tie against Leicester.

Had they gone on to score another three-pointer through a drop goal or penalty, Edinburgh would instead have secured a home Last 16 tie against the Ospreys. Even if they turned the ball over and lost, it would not have altered their fate of a tie at Welford Road, yet afterwards their head coach Mike Blair maintained they were aware of the permutations and he was happy with his team’s actions.

When the PRL and LNR executed their Anglo-French coup to overthrow the former organising body, ERC, among the many promises and assurances which were given by the EPCR and their UK media fan club was that there would be five sponsors rather than one and that maintaining a 24-team tournament would be too unwieldy. Its replacement with a 20-team format would raise standards.

So, not alone are Heineken still sponsors and for less money, but a 24-team format has been brought back. It may have been an understandable one-off measure during lockdown and cancellations galore, and in large part to ensure that Toulouse qualified for the knock-out stages two seasons ago, but it has still been maintained.

While there are understandable misgivings about the advent of South African sides to both the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup, all the indications are that they have already raised standards in both the URC and ‘Europe’.

That is evident not only in all three of their franchises in the Champions Cup advancing to the last 16, but in all eight of the URC sides reaching the knock-out stages.

The real shock is that in addition to five teams from the Premiership, only three clubs from the all-powerful, super rich Top 14 have reached the Last 16 of the Champions Cup.

Of course, any given year is but a snapshot in history. After all, in each of the last two seasons, seven French clubs advanced to the knock-out stages, as well as providing five quarter-finalists two seasons ago and four last season, along with three semi-finalists each season and both champions.

That was pretty dominant when you think about it and the theory went that the glorified spin of the roulette wheel suited both the French club’s mentality and overall level of interest in ‘Europe’. But it’s probably no bad thing that the Too 14 supremacy was curtailed a tad.

Racing had a tough draw – that applies to anyone who plays two of their four games against Leinster – while Bordeaux and Clermont are temporarily on a downward curve but are too grand clubs who will surely bounce back, especially with Yannick Bru taking over at Bordeaux next season. And Castres are, well, Castres.

Even so, the champions in the last two years, La Rochelle and Toulouse, look well set to again go deep into the tournament. At first glance, it doesn’t appear likely that there will be too many away wins in the last 16, although Munster are assuredly growing as a squad.

In other respects history could repeat itself. Leinster won’t set foot outside the Aviva Stadium for the remainder of the tournament as long as they continue winning.

However, their fans will have noted that should they overcome Ulster in the last 16 then based on the seedings, in a strange quirk, Leo Cullen’s side will potentially have the same plotline from the quarter-finals onwards as last season.

In other words, they would entertain Leicester in the last eight, Toulouse in the semi-finals and La Rochelle in the final, the same three teams they met at the same stage last season. Then again, that would be intriguing in its own right.

Ulster made heavy weather of eventually overcoming Sale, but that’s perhaps understandable after a run of six defeats in seven games. Plenty of water can pass under the bridge between now and the end of March, not least with Leinster supplying 20 players to Ireland’s 37-man squad.

By the same token, the likes of Michael Lowry, James Hume, Kieran Treadwell and Nick Timoney will be especially motivated after their omission from that squad. Akin to that throbbing quarter-final at the Aviva four years ago, this will also be something of a free hit for Ulster.

The pity is that the PRL/LNR axis have also contrived to scrap the two-legged format for the Last 16. The existing format is being scrutinised and a return to the relatively tried and trusted, six pools of four would seem preferable, if only because it would be easier for supporters to understand.

That said, a return to the old format would not guarantee a reduction in the number of dead rubbers. Indeed, bearing in mind all 21 games had something at stake last weekend, there might conceivably be more matches with nothing tangible on the line in the old format.

In reality, no format is perfect, just less imperfect than others.

