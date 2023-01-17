Have your say: Do you enjoy the Aviva Stadium matchday experience?

How would you enhance the match day experience for fans at the Aviva Stadium? Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

The IRFU published a survey this week on people’s thoughts on the matchday experience at the Aviva Stadium which found that a majority of people (68 per cent) would not support a ban on alcohol being brought into the stadium, and only 25 per cent of people felt getting up and coming back with drinks during the game greatly diminished their overall experience. In all, 744 supporters over the age of 18 were surveyed.

The atmosphere in the stadium around internationals has come in for criticism lately, with The Irish Times’ rugby correspondent Gerry Thornley raising the issue almost 12 months ago.

“Even at really tense moments in a match it is not unusual to find fans leaving their seats for a drink,” he wrote. “Forcing everyone in the row to stand up and block the view of the people in the row behind. They return with a tray full of beer and are in danger of spilling it over the spectators...

“The IRFU and the Aviva could learn from Croke Park. On big All-Ireland days in both hurling and Gaelic football, the crowd is altogether more colourful, engaged and louder.”

So, what is your view of the Aviva Stadium match day experience? Do you enjoy it or are there changes you would like to see?

A selection of reader submissions will be published in The Irish Times, some of which may be edited for length. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission.