Leinster expect Johnny Sexton and Tadhg Furlong to be fit for start of Six Nations

Leinster expect Irish internationals Johnny Sexton and Tadhg Furlong to be fit for the start of the Six Nations next month.

Head coach Leo Cullen has issued an injury update in advance of Saturday’s Champions Cup game away to Gloucester on Saturday (kick-off 1pm – live on BT Sport).

Sexton suffered a cheekbone injury against Connacht and underwent a procedure last week, he will be unavailable for the Gloucester game and will be further assessed next week but is expected to be back in advance of the Six Nations.

Furlong has recovered from his ankle injury but had a minor setback last week in training with an unrelated calf injury. He will also be unavailable for selection this week but is expected to be back in advance of Ireland’s opening Six Nations match against Wales on February 4th.

Will Connors (bicep injury) and Thomas Clarkson (arm injury) will both look to step up their rehabilitation programme this week, while Charlie Ngatai who suffered a hamstring injury in the game against Ospreys will also be unavailable.