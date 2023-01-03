Johnny Sexton to miss Ospreys game due to cheekbone injury

Leinster released a short update on the injury suffered to Johnny Sexton during Leinster’s game against Connacht on Sunday. Leinster play Ospreys away on Saturday and Sexton is unavailable for selection.

“Johnny Sexton: suffered a cheekbone injury during the game against Connacht Rugby and will have a procedure today and will be further assessed then,” said the statement.

It did not detail whether Sexton broke or fractured a bone in his collision with Jarrad Butler in the second half of the match.

Tadhg Furlong and Will Connors will again look to step up their rehabilitation programmes from ankle and bicep injuries respectively.

Scrumhalf Luke McGrath will be unavailable for selection for the Ospreys game after picking up an ankle injury as will backrow Max Deegan, who also picked up an ankle injury

There were no further updates on:

Thomas Clarkson (arm), Ed Byrne (knee), Jason Jenkins (hamstring), Robbie Henshaw (wrist), Martin Moloney (knee), Ciarán Frawley (knee), Charlie Ryan (knee) and Tommy O’Brien (knee).