2023 Rugby World Cup pool draw is taking place today

Ireland to be in a pool with one of South Africa, New Zealand, England or Wales

Updated: about 2 hours ago

Andy Farrell’s Ireland team will be hoping to avoid New Zealand, South Africa and England in their pool. File photograph: Inpho

The 2023 Rugby World Cup draw takes place in Paris at lunchtime with Ireland set to discover their four pool opponents.

The coronavirus pandemic’s impact on international rugby and its calendar this year means that teams are banded on where they stood in World Rugby’s official rankings 11 months ago.

Positions after the autumn Tests would normally be used to form the draw bands, but teams like South Africa and Japan have not played this year.

Announcing the change in October, the Rugby World Cup board said it “represents the fairest scenario, given it was the last time that all teams were able to play.”

Reigning world champions South Africa, last year’s beaten World Cup finalists England, three-time tournament winners New Zealand, and Wales are in band one.

Ireland are alongside France, Australia and Japan — World Cup quarter-finalists last year — in band two, with Scotland, Argentina, Fiji and Italy forming band three.

Bands four and five will be made up of eight countries that will emerge via yet-to-be-played qualifying matches, including representatives from Europe, Oceania and the Americas.

The World Cup draw will see one team from each band chosen to form four groups of five, and it takes place at the Palais Brongniart. The 2023 tournament’s full fixture list with dates and venues is expected to be announced in late February.

The draw takes place in Paris at 12.30pm local time – so 11.30am for us.

