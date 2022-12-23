Ulster too good for Connacht in Christmas cracker at the Sportsground

Rob Lyttle scores a try for Ulster against Connacht at the Sportsground on Friday night. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Connacht 20 Ulster 22

There was no Christmas cheer for Connacht at the Sportsground on Friday evening. The points and the plaudits of this Christmas cracker went to the visitors, with Ulster fully deserving of their win.

Although sitting pretty in fourth place, Ulster, on the back of three successive defeats, were desperate for a win. Connacht with three victories on the trot – albeit two in Europe – similarly needed a win. In 11th place with just 19 points, victory was imperative to ensure they maintain their upward trajectory towards the top eight. Alas, despite having won two of their last three games at home, (albeit in the Aviva), they could not manage a third.

Dan McFarland’s team came primed, and delivered. A fast and furious start ensured the visitors dominated the opening 10 minutes, forcing Connacht on the back foot for long periods.

READ MORE

Led by Iain Henderson and man of the match, hooker Tom Stewart, they opened with gusto before Connacht won a vital turnover. That was followed by an overthrown lineout, which Connacht hooker Shane Delahunt fielded and kicked down field, relieving the continuous pressure as Connacht’s kicking game paid no dividends.

[ URC: Leinster make 10 changes for Munster clash with Andrew Porter set to play 100th game ]

Ulster’s domination of the first phase continued and the home side did not help itself when a stray Jack Carty pass landed straight into Ethan McElroy’s hands. Racing down the tramline, Carty made amends with his tracking and resulting tackle to stymie what looked like a certain try.

However Connacht’s errors continued, and when Mack Hansen knocked on after regathering a kick, it provided the visitors with another opportunity in the Connacht 22.

Despite strong defence from Connacht forward Cian Prendergast, Ulster continued their domination, and were eventually rewarded when left wing Rob Lyttle crossed. Although Tiernan O’Halloran got his hand to the ball, it fell into the path of Lyttle who grabbed the chance to race in from the 22 and score. John Cooney missed the touchline conversion.

It was no more than Ulster deserved, but Connacht quickly hit back, their rolling maul forcing Ulster offside. With a kick to touch, two successive penalties enabled Carty to kick the points against the wind, narrowing the gap to 5-3. And it took great work from the pack, led by Oisin Dowling and Delahunt, to force another turnover when the visitors were in possession inside the Connacht 22 just before the break.

[ Gerry Thornley: Ulster’s lose-lose match with La Rochelle in empty Aviva could cost up to €700,000 ]

Ulster, having enjoyed 64 per cent territorial advantage in the opening 40 minutes, were only two points ahead and they restarted where they left off, going patiently through the phases. Eventually Connacht coughed up the penalty, and from a driving maul, the consequential try arrived from the hard-working hooker.

Cooney added the extras to give his side a 3-12 lead, and by the 50th minute they had Connacht under the cosh again, and there was no stopping Ulster’s pack when they mauled from a penalty to touch. Tom Stewart claimed the touchdown and Cooney was again accurate with the conversion.

Chasing a 19-3 lead, Connacht carved a rare scoring chance, and from a penalty to touch the pack found some momentum before scrumhalf Caolin Blade sniped over – Carty’s conversion shaving the uprights.

Although Ulster’s Cooney added a penalty, the home side, however, did persevere. The hardworking Prendergast was denied a try for an obstruction, but on the second chance Jarrad Butler claimed the consolation try – sufficient to claim a bonus point.

They staged one final attack from deep, and set the Sportsground on fire. It was phase after phase at pace with Hansen making a vital break and in the end Adam Byrne picked up from Hawkshaw to cross in the corner. The conversion from the right touchline, which if converted, would have drawn the sides level, but Carty’s kick was narrowly wide.

Scoring sequence – 28 mins: Lyttle try, Cooney con 0-7; 34 mins: Carty pen 3-7; Half-time 3-7; 44 mins: T Stewart try Cooney con 3-14; 53 mins: T Stewart try, Cooney con 3-21; 59 mins: Blade try, Carty con 8-19; 71 mins: Cooney pen 8-22; 78 mins: Butler try, Carty con 15–22; 84 mins: Byrne try 20-22.

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran; J Porch, T Farrell, B Aki, M Hansen; J Carty (Capt), C Blade; D Buckley, S Delahunt, F Bealham; J Murphy, N Murray; O Dowling, C Oliver, C Prendergast.

Replacements: D Heffernan for Delahunt and J Butler for Murphy (48 mins), S Hurley-Langton for Oliver, (51 mins), P Dooley for Buckley (52 mins), D Robertson-McCoy for Bealham (53-62 mins), A Byrne for O’Halloran (53 mins), D Hawkshaw for Aki (59 mins), K Marmion for Blade and Robertson-McCoy for Bealham (both 68 mins).

ULSTER: M Lowry; E McIlroy, L Marshall, S McCloskey, R Lyttle; N Doak, J Cooney; R Sutherland, T Stewart, M Moore; A O’Connor, I Henderson (Capt); D McCann, M Rea, N Timoney

Replacements: S Moore for Lowry (40 mins), G Milasinovich for Moore (51 mins), S Carter for O’Connor (53 mins), G Jones for McCann (58 mins), E O’Sullivan for Sutherland (67 mins), J Andrew for Stewart (81 mins), D Shanahan for Cooney (81 mins).

Yellow card: Ulster, Greg Jones (77 mins).