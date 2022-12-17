Ulster fight back from first-half rout to claim two bonus points in defeat to La Rochelle

Ulster and La Rochelle in action during the Heineken Champions Cup game at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images

Ulster 29 La Rochelle 36

Creepy, odd and empty in an Aviva Stadium behind closed doors. In the end, it was an Ulster team that gave up far too much in the first half against La Rochelle for their second defeat in two rounds of the Champions Cup.

Weirdly though, Ulster may go home feeling inflated more than La Rochelle, who dominated a first half and led 29-0 at half-time before an upbeat, higher tempo Ulster side came out in the second half to compete.

Just what Ulster coach Dan McFarland said at the break, with his counterpart Ronan O’Gara serving out a ban in the stands, did the trick with the ‘home’ side surging to secure a losing bonus point to add to the four-try bonus and end the match just seven points off last year’s champions.

READ MORE

La Rochelle, after their hot first half, scored just three tries in the match to deny themselves a winning bonus point.

The game arrived after days of anxious waiting and finally the transfer of the match on Friday night from Belfast to Dublin. Kingspan Stadium was inspected on Friday afternoon by referee Luke Pearce and at that stage it was judged not to be playable due to the freezing conditions.

Each club must nominate a standby pitch for the competition and the RDS was Ulster’s nominated ground. However, for a number of reasons that could not be arranged and Aviva Stadium is where the match ended up being played behind closed doors.

Consequently, home club side Lansdowne were pushed from the main grass pitch to the synthetic back pitch for their scheduled AIL League match against Shannon.

As well as loss of home advantage, it was a huge revenue blow to Ulster with guesstimates putting the cost of the last-minute move and loss of revenue from tickets, drink and food sales as high as €700,000.

Ulster’s Tom Stewart scores a try at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The first half in Aviva was processional for La Rochelle and very, very quiet without the fans as they pressed Ulster from the beginning. Penalties quickly started to build with outhalf Antoine Hastoy taking full advantage, building his sides score from 3-0 on five minutes to 9-0 on 18 minutes.

The play was exclusively in the Ulster half and midway through a shambles of a lineout saw Tom Stewart overthrow. Hooker Pierre Bougarit caught and thundered up field only for Iain Henderson to draw a yellow card in a cynical tackle and Hastoy bring his penalty count to four and 12-0. Henderson’s yellow would cost 10 points.

Within minutes of being binned, fullback Brice Dulin was racing in behind the Ulster defence and touching down for the first La Rochelle try. Hastoy converted for 19-0 and at that stage there was no way back for an Ulster side going backwards and looking physical beaten.

Hastoy kicked another for 22-0 and then added a try and conversion. The try came from an Ulster mix up in midfield with a sharp Hastoy picking up the loose ball for a kick chase towards the Ulster line. Although John Cooney made it there first he missed the ball, leaving Hastoy to pick, score and convert for 29-0 and half-time.

That is where La Rochelle domination ended. Ulster came out with attitude and ambition. Within a minute Henderson had powered over for Ulster’s first try for Cooney to convert. The fight back had begun.

Although Pierre Bougarit crashed over for the La Rochelle third try and Hastoy converted for 36-7, it was Ulster who turned the tables. Cooney added another after great work from prop Marty Moore taking the ball on, Cooney converting to make it 36-14 just as Danty departed with a yellow card.

Duane Vermeulen then expertly took down a crossfield kick from Stu McCloskey for Ulster’s second try in three minutes to make it 36-19. At that stage the French side looked panicked and were back-pedalling in the face of Ulster’s newfound energy and Ulster didn’t let them off.

An attacking lineout on 75 minutes drove Ulster forward for Stewart to grab a try, Cooney converting and Ulster had a four-try bonus point. Finally in the last kick of the game Cooney secured the losing bonus point for an upbeat finish but their second defeat in the competition.

La Rochelle, although the feeling was they might have had another gear, will look at that second 40 minutes and come to see how they almost threw it all away.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 5 mins: A Hastoy pen 0-3; 14: Hastoy pen 0-6; 18: Hastoy pen 0-9; 24: Hastoy pen 0-12; 28: B Dulin try, Hastoy con 0-19; 39: Hastoy pen 0-22; 39: Hastoy try, con 0-29. Half-time. 41: I Henderson try, Cooney con 7-29; 52: P Bougarit try, Hastoy con 7-36; 60: J Cooney try, con 14-36; 62: D Vermeulen try 19-36; 75: T Stewart try, Cooney con 26-36; 80: Cooney pen 29-36.

ULSTER: M Lowry; E McIlroy, L Marshall, S McCloskey, R Lyttle; B Burns, J Cooney; R Sutherland, T Stewart, M Moore; A O’Connor, S Carter; I Henderson (capt), D Vermeulen, N Timoney.

Replacements: N Doak for Burns (22 mins, HIA), R Herring for Stewart (52-66), K Treadwell for Carter (52), E O’Sullivan for Sutherland (61), G Milasinovich for Moore (63), D McCann for Timoney (67), S Moore for Marshall (74).

Yellow card: Henderson (25 mins).

LA ROCHELLE: B Dulin; D Leyds, UJ Seuteni, J Danty, Pierre Boudehent; A Hastoy, T Kerr-Barlow; R Wardi, P Bougarit, U Atonio; R Sazy, W Skelton; R Bourdeau, G Alldritt (capt), Y Tanga.

Replacements: T Berjon for Kerr-Barlow (41), Paul Boudehent for Y Tanga (48), T Paiva for Wardi (51-69), J Sclavi for Atonio (51), R Rhule for Pierre Boudehent (61), Q Lespiaucq Brettes for Bougarit, U Dillane for Skelton (both 62). Not used: L Botia.

Yellow card: J Danty (61 mins).

Referee: L Pearce (England).