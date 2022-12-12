Planes, no trains and some automobiles as provinces suffer travel trouble

Frosty reception

Leinster and Ulster will be grateful to see the back of the weekend as both provinces endured rather fraught travel arrangements brought on by adverse weather conditions. Leinster’s 14-hour door-to-door trip from Dublin to Le Havre via Paris was logistically taxing with a nod to a rugby version of Homer’s Odyssey in terms of elapsed time for what should have been a straightforward charter flight to Deauville.

The shorter version is that a five-hour delay was followed by circling the intended airport before diverting to Beauvais outside Paris. From there it was a case of trying to rustle up transport for the two-hour commute to Le Havre with some of the party taking taxis.

Leinster missed their captain’s run at the stadium but had the consolation of turning up on the Saturday and producing an excellent performance to pulverise Racing 92 42-10.

Ulster, on the other hand, endured a nightmare on and off the pitch in fulfilling their Heineken Champions Cup tie against the Sale Sharks on Sunday. Originally due to fly on Saturday, they couldn’t as Manchester Airport closed two runways due to snow in the northwest of England. The flight, delayed several times, was eventually cancelled.

Returning to Belfast International Airport on Sunday morning ahead of a lunchtime kick-off at the AJ Bell Stadium, the Ulster squad split into two groups and flew to Birmingham and Liverpool before making on onward journey to Manchester.

The match itself was a write-off, Ulster conceding six tries in a 39-0 thumping, that saw them lose Jacob Stockdale and James Hume to injuries, compounding those that had already befallen Iain Henderson, John Cooney, and Rob Baloucoune.

It’s only a week ago that they led Leinster 22-3 after 30 minutes at the RDS but since then, in roughly 130 minutes, they have conceded 74 points and scored just seven. The visit of Ronan O’Gara’s reigning European champions, La Rochelle, to Belfast next Saturday will test Dan McFarland’s management skills and reveal a great deal about the character within the squad.

A word too for the supporters of both provinces, some of whom never made it to the matches because of flight cancellations. For the Ulster fans that, in hindsight, was a small mercy.

Reluctant ROG

Ronan O’Gara, currently serving a 10-week suspension issued by the LNR, the governing body of French club rugby, for what they claimed was “harming the best interests of rugby,” denied that he had done so when addressing French media after watching his La Rochelle team hammer the Northampton Saints 46-10 in the Heineken Champions Cup.

O’Gara said: “The club has decided not to appeal. I completely disagree while accepting that it is said that I did not respect the best interests of rugby. This is completely untrue. I respected the process. Unfortunately, I touched on a sensitive point.

Ronan O'Gara and La Rochelle will not appeal his Top14 ban despite the wishes of the Cork man. Photograph: Steve Bardens/Getty Images for Barbarians

“I used the wrong words but in a private conversation. It’s very frustrating, it’s a huge disadvantage for my team. I assure you that I have never, ever attacked the best interests of our fantastic sport.”

The former Munster, Ireland, and Lions outhalf then went on to explain why his decision to extend his contract with La Rochelle, having been linked with the England position, was very straight forward. “My decision was quite easy to make. I had two options: to train a team or coach one of the best teams in Europe.

“I think last year’s title is just the beginning for this team, this city, these fans. I would like to leave a mark after I leave La Rochelle. I am a very strong competitor and I feel the support of the most faithful supporters, it is important. I am privileged to have the opportunity to train this team, even if there are frustration right now with my suspension.”

Fourth in Cape Town

Aiden McNulty’s Ireland women’s squad produced an excellent performance in the Sevens World Series tournament in Cape Town, finishing fourth following a 20-12 defeat to the USA in the bronze medal match.

Earlier in the day, Ireland produced arguably one of their best displays in recent times to push New Zealand, the eventual champions, all the way before going down 14-7 in the cup semi-final. Trailing 14-0 at halftime, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe’s seventh try of the tournament got Ireland right back in the mix but despite dominating the second seven minutes, they could not close that gap further.

HSBC Rugby Sevens Series 2023, Cape Town, DHL Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa 11/12/2022 Ireland Women vs New Zealand Women Ireland's Eve Higgins and Ireland's Erin King Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Christiaan Kotze

Beibhinn Parsons and Stacey Flood scored tries against the USA but a late effort from Naya Tapper confirmed victory for the Americans.

The Ireland men’s team, fresh from their silver medal in Dubai, failed to qualify for the cup quarterfinals for only the second time in 14 World Series events after suffering one of the shocks of the tournament at the pool stage in losing to Uruguay.

IN QUOTES

“On the pitch it was very cold [at the start] but we warmed up. It was a huge battle and we won the showdown. At the start of the match, they [Munster] held the ball but we defended well and in the second period we were able to turn things around. Congratulations to the whole team, it was exceptional on the pitch.” Toulouse flanker Anthony Jelonch after his team’s 18-13 win at Thomond Park.

Wicklow’s Caoimhe Molloy celebrates winning the AIL conference crown. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

IN NUMBERS

22: The number of points that Wicklow scored in winning the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League Conference final against Galwegians at Ashton Lane by five points. It’s a tremendous achievement for a club that’s only in their second year in the AIL.