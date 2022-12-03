Ireland going for gold in Dubai Men’s Sevens Cup final showdown with South Africa

Kevon Williams of USA through the tries to run through tackles from Ireland's Seán Cribbin and Niall Comerford during the men's Cup semi-final match at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series Dubai at The Sevens Stadium. Photograph: Christopher Pike/Getty Images

“Now a gold medal on the line, we are ready.” Mark Roche, try scorer and match winner summed up his feelings after Ireland beat the USA in the Emirates Dubai Men’s Sevens Cup semi-final, a victory that will see them take on South Africa in the gold medal match on Saturday afternoon (3.26pm, Irish time).

James Topping’s Ireland side beat the Blitzboks for the first time at the pool stage in reaching the Toulouse final of the World Series last May, a landmark achievement for the men’s squad and would dearly love to emulate the feat and win a first World Series title.

Roche had just enough wind left to squeeze out a few words following a tense, fought victory over the Americans. Ireland led 7-0 at half-time through a fourth-minute try from Zac Ward, which Roche converted but it was the USA that grabbed the only score in the second seven minutes through their iconic flyer Perry Baker. Mike Tomasin added the all-important extras.

The game then went to what is termed ‘the golden point’, where any score will decide the winner. Irish captain Harry McNulty won the kick-off but the glut of errors that ensued looked like costing Ireland dearly.

Hugo Lennox was unlucky to see a penalty kick bounce over the corner flag and into touch and goal resulting in a scrum back for the USA, and then having won another penalty at a breakdown, Ireland had a lineout throw pinched.

However, as the USA looked to run from the turnover at the set piece, Baker threw a forward pass giving Ireland a scrum on the outskirts of the USA 22. Roche fed the scrum, collected the ball, and scampered clear to race over for the match-winning try. He smiled: “It was unbelievable, fair play to the USA, they kept us going the whole way.”

Ireland had mixed fortunes in the pool stage of the tournament on Friday, when they drew 21-21 in the opening match against Spain, their tries coming from Jack Kelly, Andrew Smith, and Jordan Conroy. Lennox kicked two conversions while Roche added the other.

Ireland beat invitational side Uganda 33-15 in a game in which they led by just four points, 14-10 at the interval. Ward, Conroy, captain Harry McNulty, Bryan Mollen and Aaron O’Sullivan crossed for tries while Roche kicked three conversions and Lennox one.

In the final pool match Ireland lost 14-7 to France – Mollen’s try converted by Roche – but qualified for the Cup quarter-finals by virtue of a better points differential than Spain. Ireland drew Argentina in the first knock-out game and led 12-0 at the interval through tries from O’Sullivan and Ward but it was Conroy’s brilliant late solo score that clinched a 19-14 victory.

Aiden McNulty’s Ireland Women’s Sevens squad finished sixth overall following a disappointing second day in Dubai when they lost 5-0 to the USA in the Cup quarter-finals, and despite beating Britain 21-12 in the fifth- to eighth-place semi-final, lost 28-12 to Fiji, whom they had beaten in the pool stage.

Ireland had won all three pool matches. They beat Spain 21-7 with tries from Eve Higgins, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Megan Burns, with captain Lucy Mulhall converting all three.

McNulty’s squad followed up with a 31-14 win over Japan, Higgins, Murphy Crowe, Beibhinn Parsons (two) and Mulhall the try scorers and then in the final game of the day enjoyed a brilliant 24-17 win over Fiji. Higgins (two), Murphy Crowe and Parsons scored tries while Mulhall tagged on a couple of conversions.

Ireland lost 5-0 a try from the USA’s Naya Tapper but then responded in their fifth-place playoff semi-final with a 21-12 victory over Britain; Mulhall, Higgins and Murphy Crowe, crossing for tries, all converted by the Irish captain.

Parsons and Murphy Crowe crossed for tries against a Fiji side that led 14-12 at the interval but the Pacific Island nation pulled away with two converted second-half tries to avenge their pool game defeat.

Ireland will be hoping to improve on that sixth place finish next week in Cape Town. The top four teams in the standings at the end of the World Series automatically qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.