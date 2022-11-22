Munster vs Connacht: Keith Earls and Joey Carbery set to be fit for interpro clash

Keith Earls has returned to full fitness for the first time since injuring his hamstring earlier this season against the Dragons. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Keith Earls could be in line for just his second Munster appearance of the season this weekend against Connacht after recovering from a thigh injury. The Ireland wing picked up the problem during the round two fixture against the Dragons but is due to return to full training this week.

Joey Carbery is also a candidate to return to action since he is due to complete the graduated return to play protocols this week. He suffered a head injury when he was hit high by Fiji’s Albert Tuisue when lining out for Ireland during the November internationals.

Also back in action are Liam Coombes and Jean Kleyn after returning from hamstring and rib injuries respectively. Antoine Frisch went for a scan on a thigh injury but is expected to also return to training.

Keynan Knox (knee) and Dave Kilcoyne (shoulder) remain doubts for the Connacht match and will undergo further assessment throughout the week.

Conor Murray (groin), Stephen Archer (ankle), Tom Ahern (shoulder), RG Snyman (knee), Fineen Wycherley (shoulder), Paddy Kelly (head), Jack Daly (knee), Jack O’Sullivan (knee) and Andrew Conway (knee) all continue to be ruled out as longer term absentees.

Saturday will be the second meeting between the provinces this season, Connacht running out 20-11 winners at the Sportsground in October. Both sides have had below par starts to this year’s URC campaign, Connacht sit in 12th in the standings with Munster two spots further back in 14th of the 16 sides in the competition.